Did you know Henry Norwood “Barney” Ewell, the standout sprinter, long jumper and J.P. McCaskey High School alumnus?

Were you inspired by this friendly, humble man, who distinguished himself as a sprinter and long jumper; who won three Olympic medals more than seven decades ago; and who lived, worked and raised his family here in Lancaster?

If so, the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee wants to hear from you, and to share your story so others can be inspired, too.

The committee has set a date of Saturday, Nov. 19, for the ceremony in which a bronze statue of Ewell will be dedicated in Barney Ewell Plaza — formerly Lancaster Square — in the 100 block of North Queen Street.

Between now and then, Jeremiah Miller, alumni director for the McCaskey Alumni Association and a member of the Ewell committee, will be collecting stories — and, perhaps, videos — from those who knew Ewell or who were inspired by his story.

The stories will be shared on the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee Facebook page, at facebook.com/BarneyEwellLegacyCommittee, Miller says.

“On that Facebook page, up until the time of the (dedication) ceremony, I will share whatever written stories and written recollections of Barney Ewell come to me, as well as any videos anyone wants to send me,” Miller says.

Ewell won a gold medal and two silver medals at the 1948 London Olympics at age 30, and was known for a time as the World’s Fastest Human. The Barney Ewell Sports Complex at McCaskey bears his name.

Ewell died at the age of 78 in 1996.

Among his many accomplishments as a sprinter and long jumper, Ewell held or shared world records in the 50-, 60- and 220-yard dashes and the 100- and 200-meter runs.

He won 12 NCAA titles as a student at Penn State University, 16 gold medals in world-class outdoor meets and 11 national AAU titles.

Miller, who is also a Lancaster actor, director and playwright, directed the documentary “Breaking Through: The Barney Ewell Story,” which premiered in 2018 during a week of events in observance of the centennial of Ewell’s birth.

“I was able to capture a lot of information and a lot of memories, but so many Lancastrians have their own personal memories of Barney Ewell, so this is a project that perhaps could continue,” Miller says. “As the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee, we just want to make sure we capture as many of these personal stories of him as possible and archive them.”

Ewell liked living in Lancaster, “as anyone knew him well understood,” Miller says. “He was always at Central Market, which is the heart of Lancaster, in a sense. ... He really loved Lancaster and its residents.”

Ewell as mentor

Ewell was known to be a behind-the-scenes mentor or an inspiration to many athletes and other students; the committee seeks stories from those he influenced, as well.

The first Ewell story was shared on Facebook on July 14, from 1971 McCaskey alumnus Daryl Hardcastle, who played basketball and was a hurdler. Hardcastle remembers how “Mr. Barney,” as he called Ewell, never boasted about his many accomplishments.

In his reminiscence, Hardcastle recalls accompanying Ewell and some Lancaster friends during junior high on a trip to watch the Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

Hardcastle writes that he never knew Ewell had won medals at the Olympics until the announcer at the prestigious track and field meet introduced Ewell to the cheers of the crowd.

“I am proud to say that I knew Mr. Barney,” Hardcastle writes. “As I began to learn how to run the high and low hurdles, he was always encouraging me. He would say, if you failed, get up and do it again. Don’t stop trying. Keep at it. You will get better. ... Many years have gone by, but I will never forget Mr. Barney.”

Miller says the stories will also be archived at McCaskey High School and could be collected in some kind of booklet in the future.

For now, he says, “it’s mostly just to raise awareness about his remarkable legacy and build excitement for the big day at the dedication.”

Stories and photos can be emailed to Miller at jeremiah

lmiller@sdlancaster.org. If anyone has videos to share — maybe Ewell is part of someone’s home movies, for example — they can call Miller at McCaskey at 717-399-6418 to find out how to submit them.

Dedication day

In the days approaching the dedication ceremony, the bronze statue of Ewell in a running stance will be installed in Ewell Plaza.

It is being created by sculptor Chad Fisher of York County. Selected for the Ewell project a year ago by four-person panel, Fisher has previously created statues of such athletes as Charles

Barkley, Walter Payton, Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone and

Maurice Cheeks.

The Barney Ewell committee is creating a program for the Nov. 19 dedication day that will be free and open to the public.

“We’re currently in communication with (Lancaster) city about trying to coordinate a dedication of the statue that will also coincide with the dedication of the plaza,” Miller says.

“We’ve gotten McCaskey students involved,” Miller says. “The Voices of Freedom choir has agreed to perform. The McCaskey band will also be performing.

“One thing that’s very important to us is that the dedication is recognized not only locally but nationally,” Miller says. “So one of the ways we hope to do that is by welcoming someone from the U.S. Olympic Committee to attend the dedication.”

The committee hopes that an Olympic committee representative can “bestow the gold medal, or a replica of the gold medal, upon Denise Ewell, Barney’s daughter, much the same way it’s done at the Olympics, where the national anthem would play,” Miller says. “Barney Ewell never got that gold medal ceremony.”

Ewell’s Olympic gold was shared with the rest of the 1948 American 400-meter relay team, which was initially disqualified from its victory because of an incorrect ruling by officials regarding baton pass. The ruling was later reversed when officials viewed film footage of the race.

But the team never had its medal ceremony.

“Officials handed him (Ewell) the gold in the athletes’ dining room,” LNP | LancasterOnline sports writer Mike Gross wrote in a 2016 article.

In addition to Miller, members of the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee are former Lancaster County Commissioner Ron Ford, former Lancaster Mayor (and McCaskey and Penn State runner) Art Morris and businessman Ken Stoudt.