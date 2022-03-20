Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Eyes were on the skies in March 1997, as Comet Hale-Bopp made its approach to Earth - and was clearly visible from Lancaster County.

The comet would be closest to Earth on March 22, and the Intelligencer Journal's astronomy column of March 20 focused on the celestial event.

Assuming one could get away from the light pollution of Lancaster city and its suburbs, the comet was visible with the naked eye. The North Museums' John Elias said the astronomical show was well worth driving into the rural parts of the county.

Comet Hale-Bopp was discovered in 1995 and was visible to the naked eye for 18 months, longer than any other comet.

Check out the March 20, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

In 1972, a Denver man was preparing to pack up his life and move to ancient Greece - or at least as close as he could get.

J. Richard Steffy, 47, was an electrician by trade and a father of two sons. He also had a long-held passion for shipbuilding. From building model ships as a boy through a stint in the Navy, his hobby grew into something like a second job: His expertise often led him to be called in as a consultant at various spots along the Mid-Atlantic where historic ships were being reconstructed.

Steffy then began working with professors at the University of Pennsylvania and Oberlin College, studying more ancient ships - the vessels that sailed for ancient Greece and Byzantium.

Then, one such vessel - the Kyrenia - was pulled piece by piece from the Mediterranean Sea, and Steffy's new project was born. He began working with an international team of researchers dedicated to reconstructing the 2,400-year-old vessel.

But there was only so much work that could be done remotely - especially in the days before the internet. Thus, Steffy decided to step away from his job as an electrician, pack up his home and move with his family to Cyprus, where he expected to spend at least a year rebuilding the Kyrenia and restoring the ancient ship to its former glory.

His wife and sons, by the way, fully approved of the decision and were ready to move to the Mediterranean.

Check out the March 20, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

William H. Hager, 79, local businessman and civic leader, died on March 19, 1947, and his obituary appeared on the front page of the next morning's Intelligencer Journal.

Hager was the grandson of Christopher Hager, who founded the Hager department store, one of the icons of the downtown retail shopping scene. William Hager was still involved in the day-to-day running of the business until shortly before his death.

Hager began working at the family store as a clerk, working his way up through the ranks to president, a title which he took on in 1898.

The store was to be closed for two days to honor him.

Check out the March 20, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Would-be safecrackers targeted a Lancaster city church in March 1922, but got nothing for their efforts.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at Walnut and Pine streets, was broken into in the early morning hours of March 20, and the church offices were ransacked. The intruders broke open locked drawers, and cracked the safe with brute force, using crowbars, chisels and sledgehammers.

However, pastor Rev. P. George Sieger said after the break-in, the church "never allow(ed) a cent to remain in the safe," using it only to store church documents.

Police were investigating the break-in and searching for the perpetrators.

Check out the March 20, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.