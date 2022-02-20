Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A Lancaster art school was finally preparing to offer degrees in early 1997.

The Pennsylvania School of Art & Design had been approved to begin offering associate's degrees to students completing its three-year program.

Degrees would be offered beginning in the spring of 1997.

Associate of Specialized Technology degrees would be offered in several specialties, including graphic design, illustration, interior design and environmental design.

The state department of education granted the degree status after visiting the school, reviewing the curriculum and interviewing students, faculty and staff.

In the headlines:

China preparing six simple days of mourning for Deng Xiaoping

Plastic surgeon on trial for disguising drug kingpin

Junk e-mail getting easier than ever to send

Check out the Feb. 20, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

A massive snowstorm pummeled the Eastern seaboard in February 1972, including Lancaster County.

The first major storm that winter, the weather system brought up to 16 inches of snow to the county.

Many rural roads were completely impassable after high winds caused significant drifting after the storm. Drifts up to six feet deep were reported in the new Holland area.

Emergency personnel used snowmobiles to get to people who needed urgent care, such as an expectant mother in Quarryville who went into labor the day of the storm.

Most county businesses - including the newly opened Park City Center - were closed, and thousands of area residents were without telephone service or electricity.

In the headlines:

Nixon en route to Monday Peking rendezvous

Improved U.S. relations with India forecast

Jackie, Aristotle nearly split in '70

Check out the Feb. 20, 1972, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

On Feb. 19, 1947, as bystanders watched, Columbia's town hall building burned.

The stately structure with its distinctive clock tower was once the Columbia Opera House. In 1947, it housed not only all of the borough's offices, meeting spaces and records, but also the Columbia police department. An auditorium and several shops were housed in the building's ground floor.

Built in 1875, the former opera house featured a 122-foot clock tower. As the fire raged through the tower, the 1,960-pound bell crashed to the street below while a crowd of Columbia residents looked on.

The fire, which officials determined to be accidental, started in a ground-floor storeroom about 7 a.m., then engulfed the entire building. The clock tower was completely destroyed, and the rest of the brick building was gutted by the flames.

Borough officials were debating whether to raze the remains of the building or attempt to rebuild it.

In the meantime, borough employees and the police department were moving into temporary accommodations: Borough council would be using the board room at Columbia First National Bank, wile the police department was moving in to the second floor of the Columbia fire company.

The damage from the fire was estimated at $300,000 - more than $3.7 million in today's dollars.

In the headlines:

House wants $6 billion budget cut

Russia's press and radio point with alarm at Anglo-U.S. actions

Army to fire Nazi V-2 95 miles up in effort to get new secrets

Check out the Feb. 20, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The wreckage of an automobile that had been struck by a train was pictured on the front page of the Lancaster Intelligencer on Feb. 20, 1922.

The wreck occurred at a railroad crossing on Harrisburg Pike, near the site of the former Champion Blower and Forge plant.

Injured in the wreck were the car's driver, Harvey Nissley of Landisville, and a passenger, Harvey Lehr. Both were briefly hospitalized after the crash, but suffered only minor injuries.

In the headlines:

Explosion wrecks three houses in Jew Jersey

Irish situation greatly improved, reports indicate

Check out the Feb. 20, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.