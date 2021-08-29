Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In the summer of 1996, Park City Center had been open for 25 years - but there were still plenty of changes coming for the fall shopping season, the New Era reported.

The big news was the arrival of Kohl's, which would take over the lower-level department store space formerly occupied by Clover. The Park City store was to be the first Kohl's in the Mid-Atlantic region. The chain originated in Wisconsin and had grown across the Midwest.

Other newcomers to Park City for the fall season included shoe store Nine West, clothing retailer Eddie Bauer, and restaurant Damon's, a combination sports bar and rib eatery with a massive wall of television screens and terraced, stadium-style seating.

In the headlines:

Clinton to detail his agenda for the next 4 years

Russian plane crash in Arctic kills 141

$16 million lottery winner is broke; sixth wife left him

50 years ago

The renumbering of a state road might not seem like a huge issue, but in 1971, PennDOT's decision to change the official name of the old Route 222 to Oregon Pike, while using the Route 222 designation for the new highway being built, caused quite a stir.

State Rep. Marvin E. Miller lodged a vigorous protest of the change - specifically as it pertained to new signage along Route 30 - on behalf of the Pennsylvania Farm Museum at Landis Valley.

Miller was attempting to get the new "Oregon Pike" exit signs along Route 30 changed to include the words "Landis Valley."

In a letter to the state, he said that "Landis Valley is a distinct geographic location" and "the words 'Oregon Pike' convey no sense of meaning" to tourists attempting to find the museum (or even to locals, he claimed).

Adding to the difficulty was the fact that the state Historical and Museum Commission had posted its own signs for Landis Valley along Route 30 in violation of PennDOT standards.

As of Aug. 29, 1971, however, it appeared Miller's efforts were unsuccessful: PennDOT workers were hanging the new Oregon Pike signs - without the "Landis Valley" wording Miller had asked for.

In the headlines:

How does the wage-price freeze affect you?

Fire ravages ferry; death toll soaring

Big Four pact eases W. Berlin access

75 years ago

World War II may have been over, but in August 1946, the U.S. Army was still looking for soldiers - and coming up short.

Local draft boards received notice from Harrisburg that they were to submit for re-examination all paperwork for all men age 19 to 29 who had been rejected by the draft over the course of the last six months, in hopes that more soldiers could be found to fill out the post-war military ranks.

Some previously rejected registrants had already received notice to report for repeat physical examinations in September.

The action, which was unprecedented in the history of the Selective Service, was undertaken in anticipation of the Army calling for high numbers of draftees in the coming months.

Most of the men who were being reconsidered for service had been previously declined for psychological reasons.

In the headlines:

U.S. blocks Albania's bid to join U.N.

Yugoslavs hand over bodies of five U.S. fliers

Wyatt orders lumber held for veterans

100 years ago

In 1921, fashion didn't often make the front page of the Lancaster Intelligencer - but Aug. 29 was an exception.

A look ahead at fall fashions - citing Vogue magazine as the source of the information - was written in breathless tones, as women waited to hear whether the rumored return of longer skirts was really forthcoming:

"Not in years has a fashion verdict been awaited with so much interest."

The "all-powerful French dressmakers" had been gradually lengthening skirts, but the fears of massive trains of floor-sweeping fabric were unfounded. Skirts would indeed be longer in the coming season, but would still be about eight inches off the ground.

Also in the fashion forecast: "Flower-crowned coiffures," which were a Civil War-era trend, would be making a comeback and top accessories would be long, dangling earrings and metallic belts.

In the headlines:

Bloodshed grows in West Virginia strike district

Germany must pay all claims of U.S. citizens

