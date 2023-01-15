Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

One constant as the decades pass is that jean fashions will always be changing.

Long, short, tight or baggy, the clothing industry seems to make sure teenagers always have new denim styles with which to perplex their elders.

In 1998, the New Era reported that the new style was a massively baggy look inspired by the hip-hop culture of the day. Brands such as Paco and JNCO made the loosest fits, and local teens flocked to Pac-Sun (Pacific Sunwear) at Park City Center to buy them.

The ultra-oversize styles were mostly a male style, however, at least in Lancaster County. Many teen girls and young women opted instead for more retro-inspired flares or bell-bottoms, often from brands such as L.E.I., Mudd and Calvin Klein.

And the price of fashion? In this case, anywhere from $30 to $60 for a pair of jeans.

In the headlines:

Cigarette firm memos show teens targeted

Computer prices at all-time low

Murder modeled on movie

50 years ago

A man convicted of killing a Lancaster County police chief escaped from state prison in January 1973.

Rance Lee Via, 30, of Middletown, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Marvin Foltz, East Donegal Township police chief, during a 1967 bank robbery in Maytown.

Via, along with four other inmates, broke out of the state prison in Huntingdon County by sawing through the bars over an 11-inch-square window, through which they escaped while other inmates were watching a movie.

Despite the fact that police set up roadblocks in the surrounding area - and the owner of a nearby ice cream parlor claimed to have served the escapees - Via eluded capture and was the chief suspect in another bank robbery in Mount Joy two months later.

In the headlines:

Divorce insurance is gaining favor

Three officers are slain in Ulster

Drug detection test gets Nixon backing

75 years ago

Most years in January, the Pennsylvania Farm Show brings two facts to mind: Lancaster County residents will win a lot of ribbons, and the weather will probably be terrible.

Both were true in 1948, when countians had racked up a whopping 380 prizes by just the third day of the show, which was in its 32nd year. The winners were in a wide variety of categories, from fruit growers to dairy cattle breeders.

And the weather was, true to form, cold and getting colder. Overnight lows were in the teens and single digits across Lancaster County, with light snow predicted for the night of Jan. 15.

In the headlines:

U.S. to reopen air base at Tripoli

French move to forestall Red control

Socialists upheld as bulwark against spread of Communism

100 years ago

A January 1923 raid on a bootleg liquor operation turned up not only illegal booze, but also deadly booze.

Lancaster police conducted simultaneous raids on five city homes, during which seven men were arrested and well over 40 gallons of homemade whisky was seized.

While authorities said that "much of the recent drunkenness" of men and boys in Lancaster could be attributed to those operations, a greater danger was present as well. Because of the hasty distillation process the bootleggers were using, some of the confiscated liquor contained dangerously high levels of fusel oil, which when consumed in sufficient quantity could cause paralysis or blindness.

The alcohol was being sold for three to six dollars per quart. At least one of the sellers openly acknowledged the questionable quality of his wares, selling the high-fusel, dangerous booze for a cheaper price.

In the headlines:

Army transport sails for Rhine troops

French angry over changed German stance

