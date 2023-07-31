Hay Day

At Big Spring Farm Days volunteers will show how farmers made hay and harvested wheat in the past, as seen in this 2017 file photo.

 Raymond Ziimmerman

Big Spring Farm, the home of Swiss Pioneer Preservation Associates, will host two educational events on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Hay Day begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 4. The public is welcome to the free event, which is centered around a demonstration of hay-making of yesteryear.

Attendees can take in a display and talk on early hay tools, watch farmers cut hay with a scythe and see baling with vintage machines in action.

A horse training demonstration is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Food, including pulled pork and fresh baked bread, will be for sale throughout the day.

On Aug. 5, the farm will host Big Spring Farm Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Guests can see steam engines in action, see working horses, watch threshing, see a weaving loom demonstration, hear German singing, take in a bread-baking demonstration and more. Food for sale will include sausage sandwiches, iron kettle soup and ice cream.

Guests are also invited to bring their antique tractors, farm equipment, horse-drawn wagons, buggies and more for a 1 p.m. tractor and equipment parade.

Big Spring Farm is at 735 Spruce Road in New Holland. For details about Hay Day, call Raymond Zimmerman at 717-354-7139. For details about Big Spring Farm Day, call Lewis Leid at 717-475-0318. 

