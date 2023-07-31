Big Spring Farm, the home of Swiss Pioneer Preservation Associates, will host two educational events on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Hay Day begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 4. The public is welcome to the free event, which is centered around a demonstration of hay-making of yesteryear.

Attendees can take in a display and talk on early hay tools, watch farmers cut hay with a scythe and see baling with vintage machines in action.

A horse training demonstration is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Food, including pulled pork and fresh baked bread, will be for sale throughout the day.

On Aug. 5, the farm will host Big Spring Farm Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Guests can see steam engines in action, see working horses, watch threshing, see a weaving loom demonstration, hear German singing, take in a bread-baking demonstration and more. Food for sale will include sausage sandwiches, iron kettle soup and ice cream.

Guests are also invited to bring their antique tractors, farm equipment, horse-drawn wagons, buggies and more for a 1 p.m. tractor and equipment parade.

Big Spring Farm is at 735 Spruce Road in New Holland. For details about Hay Day, call Raymond Zimmerman at 717-354-7139. For details about Big Spring Farm Day, call Lewis Leid at 717-475-0318.