25 years ago

What would become an annual tradition that continues to this day was first revealed in April 1998, when the inaugural "Celebrate Lancaster" event was announced.

Scheduled for the weekend of Independence Day, the combination street fair / concert / fireworks show was intended to spotlight the downtown area at a time when city officials were eyeing revitalization projects and programs aimed at encouraging more people to visit downtown Lancaster.

Country music legends The Oak Ridge Boys would headline the inaugural event, and the planned 35-minute fireworks display would feature more than 5,000 rounds of pyrotechnics.

In the headlines:

Court upholds part of Megan's Law

Internet traffic, commerce growing by leaps and bounds

TV discovers something new: Reality

50 years ago

As the summer of 1973 loomed on the horizon, some big changes came to Hersheypark - including the end of the longstanding public tours of the chocolate factory.

The public got its first look at the new areas of the park in April, when the new entry area, modeled after an English Tudor village and packed with various gift shops, was first revealed ahead of the park's May opening.

Passing through the entry gates, visitors would then find more shops and food options in Rhine Land, where they would also encounter a massive new attraction - the Giant Wheel, best described as two Ferris wheels attached to a see-saw.

The colossal ride was custom-built for Hershey, and was joined for the 1973 season by the Coal Cracker boat ride, a new 1,500-seat amphitheater and - last but certainly not least - trams that plied the massive parking lots and ferried weary customers back to their cars.

And the factory tours? Gone as of 1973, but replaced by the brand-new Chocolate World, whose simulated factory tour is still a key piece of the Hershey experience today.

In the headlines:

Pentagon closing 224 bases

S. Viet forces press drive into Cambodia

14 years to build Aussie opera house

75 years ago

In April 1948, Franklin & Marshall College's Fackenthal Pool was the scene of an "Aquacado" - a scholarship fundraiser that combined swimming, music and dance into a variety of artistic scenes.

Music was provided by the Blue and White Trio and members of the college Glee Club. The pool show consisted of a water ballet themed to the 1900s, a fashion show of new swimsuit styles, a synchronized swimming performance featuring the Aquabelles, a comedy diving act and a finale entitled "The Atomic Age."

The Aquacado fundraiser was an annual tradition begun in 1940.

In the headlines:

Army borrows reserve unit to bolster Alaska garrison

New hate group found in Georgia

Reds block new Austrian road

100 years ago

The Lancaster Intelligencer of April 16, 1923, reported that a recent spate of police raids targeting illicit purveyors of alcohol was, at least in part, guided by a local minister and seminary students.

The Rev. C.G. Twombly, a prominent anti-vice activist, apparently directed investigators to the Rothweiler Hotel and paid several individuals - including seminary students - to purchase illicit booze from the establishment.

The revelation came during court testimony, and included assertions that Twombly's rectory served as the headquarters for the investigation.

Illicit alcohol was delivered to Twombly, who turned it over to the Franklin & Marshall College chemistry department for analysis, then kept it under lock and key until the trial.

The Rothweiler Hotel case was the first of several Prohibition cases to go to trial; it was unknown whether Twombly and his team were involved in any of the other cases.

In the headlines:

Brock pleads guilty to murder

Life term for priest who killed superior

