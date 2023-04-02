The Thaddeus Stevens Society will hold its annual graveside ceremony and dinner in Lancaster on Friday, April 7, to mark the 231st anniversary of Stevens’ birth.

The Stevens society will hold its annual ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Stevens’ grave in the Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, at Chestnut and Mulberry streets, Lancaster.

The ceremony is held annually to remember the life and accomplishments of Stevens, Lancaster’s Civil War-era Congressman.

Stevens was born in Vermont April 4, 1792.

At 6 p.m., following the graveside ceremony on Friday, the Stevens Day Dinner will be held at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, 750 E. King Street.

Cost of the dinner is $5. Those wanting to attend should call 717-347-8159 or send an email to info@thaddeusstevenssociety.com.

Thaddeus Stevens Society founder and president Ross Hetrick of Gettysburg said he will speak at both events.

• In addition, there will be a display focusing on Stevens in the Adams County Historical Society’s new Beyond the Battle Museum, slated to open April 15 at 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, Hetrick said.

The museum, which presents the history of the community of Gettysburg, will be open to the public Thursday through Monday, and open for pre-booked groups only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information on the museum, visit the website: achs-pa.org.