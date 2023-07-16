Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In the summer of 1998, an archaeological dig at the Ephrata Cloister revealed what experts thought was the oldest communal dormitory in the country.

A volunteer team under the direction of Stephen Warfel of the State Museum of Pennsylvania had uncovered the foundation of a building that they believed was the long-lost Kedar, a structure built in 1735 to house celibate men and women - on separate floors, of course.

Experts said that the Kedar was a two- or three-story wooden structure that was one of four large communal buildings at the Cloister site. (Only one of those buildings still stands today.)

The foundation, which measured 30 by 86 feet, meant that the Kedar would have been one of the largest post-built timber structures in colonial America.

The Kedar was referenced in Cloister documents, but its location was never specified. The 1998 discovery was the result of a four-year dig that began when evidence of a former building was discovered during the installation of a fire-suppression system in 1994.

In the headlines:

Court stops Starr from questioning Secret Service

Russia's last czar will be buried

Cyst on brain blamed for man's journey back in time

Check out the July 16, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In today's era of internet-fueled celebrity gossip and social media self-promotion, it's unlikely that one would be unaware of a high school classmate becoming a television star.

But in 1973, many Linden Hall School alumnae were surprised to learn that Bea Arthur, star of the acclaimed and controversial sitcom "Maude," was once Bernice Frankel, Linden Hall student.

Reactions ranged from "Oh, you're kidding!" to "Now that you say it, I can see the resemblance."

The New Era published a front-page feature about Arthur and her former schoolmates on July 16, with many Linden Hall alums sharing stories of the rebellious young Bernice, who had a reputation for questioning authority, smoking in her room and storing liquor in her perfume bottles.

Classmates said her character on "Maude" was not far removed from the kind but abrasive and outspoken girl she was in school.

Born and raised in New York City, she attended Linden Hall for only one year - her junior year of high school, which was the 1939-1940 school year.

In the headlines:

State liquor strike ending, stores open

Nixon may leave hospital Friday

500 melons stolen from parked truck

Check out the July 16, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Lancaster city residents were frustrated by a new problem in July 1948: Low-flying planes.

Residents who were being "buzzed" by low planes were finding no help by calling police, and to be helped by the airport, officials said, they would need to report the plane's license number and altitude - a difficult ask for non-pilots.

But the incidents and frustrations seemed to be mounting. A Mary Street resident, Mrs. James Slaugh, said a plane flew so low over her house that she was afraid it would clip her chimney. Her children ran inside screaming from the noise, which was described as "a sawmill gone berserk."

Other residents of the neighborhood confirmed that the plane had buzzed their homes frequently over a period of weeks. A Lancaster Airport spokesman said he believed the problem plane was a military trainer, which had been flying over the city regularly for the past month or so.

In the headlines:

New riots as Italian Reds end strikes

Votes of southern states could decide close contest

UN demands end to Palestine war

Check out the July 16, 1948, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

In July 1923, a former "death trap" along Lincoln Highway East would be no more, thanks to the construction of a bridge over the railroad crossing at Leaman Place, near the present-day site of Paradise Community Park.

The two metal trusses that would make up part of the bridge framework - each 120 feet long and weighing 50 tons - were hoisted into place on July 16. The bridge, which was expected to be complete within a month, was expected to cost $125,000.

In the headlines:

French to conciliate England

President Harding now in land of 'midnight sun'

Check out the July 16, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.