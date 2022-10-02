Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A report on drug use among local teenagers was front-page news in October 1997, with rising marijuana use drawing the most attention.

The survey was conducted by the Millersville University Center for Opinion Research, and included more than 2,600 students in grades seven to 12, at Lancaster County public and private schools. The last time such a comprehensive survey was done was in 1993.

In those four years, marijuana use among local teens had more than doubled, with 23 percent - nearly a quarter - of teens having tried the drug, as opposed to just 10 percent in 1993.

The most popular drug - alcohol - held relatively steady at about half of teens having tried it. the same was true of cigarettes, with about 45 percent of teens having smoked at some point.

Cocaine use was down from four percent to two percent.

Officials said the sharp rise in marijuana use was concerning but not surprising, as it reflected national trends.

In the headlines:

New vaccine severely cuts meningitis in children

Spacewalk anchors plug for future Mir repairs

'ER,' 'Seinfeld' lead NBC to ratings win

Check out the Oct. 2, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

A crowd of about 900 people, most of them students, turned out to hear Jane Fonda speak against the Vietnam War at Franklin & Marshall College on Oct. 1, 1972.

Applause roared through the packed Hensel Hall as Fonda brought her anti-war message to Lancaster.

"We cannot allow the definition of patriotism be narrowed down to where it means blind obedience to one administration that is lying to us," she said.

Earlier in the day, Fonda addressed a mix of young and old listeners at the Church of Our Father, Unitarian, in Lancaster.

"Unless we are informed," she said, "we will be lied to by politicians for the rest of our lives. We will be numb."

Fonda's six-hour visit to Lancaster was part of a 70-day speaking tour in which she brought her strident messaging against the war to cities and towns across seven states.

In the headlines:

Nixon holds talks with Gromyko

McGovern hits 'corruption' in Washington

Two jockeys charged with attempts to fix race

Check out the Oct. 2, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Lancaster County was running short of hospital beds - by about 500, the local medical society was told in October 1947.

The Lancaster County Medical Society heard a report from delegates to the Pennsylvania Medical Society's annual meeting in Pittsburgh, where results of a statewide study of medical facilities and access were discussed.

At the time, the county's three major hospitals - Lancaster General, St. Joseph's and Columbia - provided a total of 516 beds. The state committee conducting the survey estimated the county's demand for beds to be about 1,000.

Both city hospitals were planning expansions, but those expansions together were expected to provide only 150 to 200 new beds.

In the headlines:

U.S. recognizes Bulgar government

Truman aides launch fight to save food

Air Force revamps command to fit independent status

Check out the Oct. 2, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

In October 1922, Lancaster Mayor Frank Musser - who had just taken office at the beginning of that year - was running for Congress.

As part of that effort, Musser took to the air, climbing aboard a two-seat biplane with "Musser for Congress" emblazoned across the bottom of the lower wings. His pilot flew him over the county, targeting fairgrounds where "thousands" of people saw his campaign message.

Musser, a Democrat, was running against Republican W. W. Griest to represent Pennsylvania's 10th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was unsuccessful, but tried to unseat Griest two years later. That effort also failed - but Musser succeeded in holding on to Lancaster's mayoralty until 1930.

In the headlines:

Russia protests blockade of Dardanelles

Greek evacuation seen after confab

Check out the Oct. 2, 1947, Lancaster Intelligencer here.