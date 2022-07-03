Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In the 1990s, Lancaster County's Amish population was on something of a farmland-buying spree.

According to data reported by the New Era on July 3, 1997, the previous year had been the biggest yet, with local Amish buying 29 farms for a total of $15 million.

In the period from 1984 through 1996, the Amish as a group had gained 166 farms, amounting to nearly 14,00 acres. They paid a total of $90 million for the land.

Comparatively, corporations and developers bought just 47 farms in the county over the same period. Despite the fact that rapid development of former farmland was a frequent news story in the 1990s, much more land was moving into Amish hands than into the hands of developers, Elizabethtown College sociology professor Conrad Kanagy pointed out.

In the headlines:

Power line link to cancer defused // Study shows no risk for children

Beloved actor James Stewart dies

Mir's gyroscopes fail again, cutting power

50 years ago

A week or so after the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Agnes had receded, the Army Corps of Engineers arrived in Lancaster to help with some bridge building.

The bridge over the Conestoga Creek at Engleside had been washed out, and Army engineers were planning to work with the state department of transportation to build a temporary bridge to carry Prince Street traffic south to Willow Street until a permanent replacement could be built.

The same day, July 2, 1972, a flood-damaged railroad bridge over the Susquehanna River north of Marietta finally collapsed into the river.

Prior to the construction of the temporary span, work crews already were untangling and removing the twisted metal wreckage from the banks of the creek.

In the headlines:

Fischer money gambit may force chess championship cancellation

GM recalls 500,000 Chevy Vega minicars

India, Pakistan agree on troop withdrawals

75 years ago

Some of the highest-ranking officers of the Army and Navy were expected to gather in Lancaster for the national convention of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in the summer of 1947.

On July 3, the Intelligencer Journal reported that the keynote speaker would be Gen. Omar Bradley, administrator of the Veteran's Administration, the precursor to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The five-day convention, set to be held at the Hotel Brunswick the first week of August, would be highlighted by a military parade through the streets of Lancaster, featuring the flags and delegations of the 300 chapters and 200 auxiliaries of the chapters expected to have delegates in attendance.

In the headlines:

GOP decides to push tax cut bill

Steelworkers vote to not recognize labor board

First surplus in 17 years chalked up by government

100 years ago

An Ephrata-area farmer made the front page of the Lancaster Intelligencer on July 3, 1922, after he was gored by a maddened bull.

William Zerfass had gone into his field to bring several cows and the bull - which had "several former displays of ferocity" in its past - into the barn for the night.

Despite his efforts to be careful, the bull charged him, striking him multiple times with its horns and eventually throwing him over a fence into a marsh.

Zerfass' wife rushed to his aid, and the bull was eventually corralled by two other men working the farm. Zerfass suffered multiple broken ribs, deep lacerations and bruises, but was expected to fully recover.

In the headlines:

Rail board outlaws six striking units today

Seven holiday seekers lose lives in New Jersey train wreck

