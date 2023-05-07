During the years of 1966 and 1967, I was a teacher at the Pumwani Secondary School in Nairobi, Kenya.

Beyond the embassy and the Peace Corps, there was a small American expatriate community, which was led by Gordon and Gloria Hagberg.

Gordon ran The Institute for International Education, a nonprofit that placed qualified East African students in universities in the United States. We became very close and often gathered at the Hagbergs’ large home for meals and social events. One of the favorites was the occasional talent night.

On retiring, my wife and I joined the Peace Corps, spending two wonderful years in Lesotho, South Africa. On our way back to the United States, we stopped in Nairobi.

I wanted to show my wife the site of my first job after college. On asking around, I discovered Gloria Hagberg was alive, well and living at the United Kenya Club. Of course, we paid a visit, I was flattered she remembered me after 40 years. What follows was an unexpected conversation.

Gloria: Do you remember our cook?

Me: No, I do not.

Gloria: A tall, lean Luo man?

Me: Give me a hint.

Gloria: Do you remember the “Choo-Choo Song?”

Me: (The light went on) Yes. He would sing in his language and pump his arms like a railroad engine. Someone would put their hands on his hips and he would start around the room singing. We would all join in making a long train. Yes, I remember it was great fun.

Gloria: You don’t remember his name?

Me: No, I don’t remember.

Gloria: His name was Hussein Obama. He was President Barack Obama’s grandfather.

Of course, it made sense.

Gordon Hagberg would have recruited Barack Obama Sr. to go to the University of Hawaii. In the process, he met and hired his father.

Who knows what relatives of famous people we meet every day?

The author lives in Lititz. A decade ago, he wrote and published “The Ephrata Public Library: A History.”

