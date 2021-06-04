Annual walking tours that highlight Lancaster’s African American history and heritage return Saturday after taking a year off in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The tours are conducted by volunteers from the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania.

The tours lead visitors to 12 historic sites, including four that have connections to the Underground Railroad, according to a news release from the historical society.

Volunteers at the various sites tell the stories of Underground Railroad agents, religious leaders, abolitionists and pioneering local Black entrepreneurs.

Tours leave the Lancaster City Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tours are approximately two hours in length.

No reservations are necessary, but the historical society requests that you arrive at the Visitor Center 15 minutes before the tour is set to begin.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over, $5 for students ages 6 to 19 and free for children under 6.

Dates for the tours are the first Saturday of the month now through November: June 5, July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.

Visit aahsscpa.org/walking-tours to get a sneak peek at some of the sites on the tour, and also to download an African American heritage map for a self-guided tour.