The new season of African American Heritage Walking Tours, hosted by the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania, will begin Saturday, May 7.

The two-hour tours will be held the first Saturday of every month, May through November, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Conductor” guides will take visitors to 12 sites around Lancaster, including four that have ties to the Underground Railroad. At various stops, storytellers will offer insight into the historical significance of the sites; the roots of civil rights activism; the work of Black business pioneers; and the role of various city churches in the African American experience.

Registration begins 30 minutes before the starting time of the tours, which depart from the Lancaster Visitor Center on Penn Square. Visitors are asked to come to the center at least 15 minutes before the tour starts.

The tour route is a “safe, easy walk,” according to a news release.

Cost of the tours is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and older, $5 for students ages 6-18 and free for children under 6.

Saturday dates for the tours are May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.

For information, visit aahsscpa.org/walking-tours.

If you’re interested in visiting some historic African American heritage sites on your own, you can download a flyer containing a map and self-guided tour of 24 places of interest. It can be found at: lanc.news/SelfGuidedTour22.