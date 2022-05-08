Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In news that sounds eerily familiar in light of the agricultural events of 2022, an outbreak of avian flu was reported at a Lancaster County poultry farm on May 8, 1997.

The outbreak was the first since the influenza virus devastated the state's poultry industry in 1983 and 1984.

The initial report indicated that sick birds were found in three different hen houses on a single farm in the Manheim-Mount Joy area. More than 120,000 hens were euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease, and a quarantine was placed on the farm while birds at neighboring farms were being tested.

Ultimately, the 1997 outbreak resulted in about a million birds being euthanized over the course of the year in Lancaster County.

In the headlines:

U.S. says Swiss helped fuel Nazi reign of terror

Army sex scandal reaches Pentagon

Kasparov, computer play to a draw

50 years ago

A Virginia family visiting Lancaster County got a pleasant surprise on May 8, 1972.

The Shaw family, consisting of Mr. and Mrs. Don Shaw and their two sons, Don Jr., 11, and David, 6, were the millionth visitors to the Pennsylvania Dutch Tourist Bureau Information Center. The title came with some perks as well - their meals, lodging for the night and admission to any tourist attractions they chose to visit were all free, paid for by the tourist bureau.

However, touring Lancaster County wasn't originally the Shaws' plan - they were on their way from their home in Great Falls, Virginia, to Hershey when they stopped at the information center to get directions. Once they learned that they would be the guests of the tourist bureau for the day, they rearranged their trip to spend a full day in Lancaster County before heading to Hershey a day later.

The information center had been open for about five years before reaching the million-guest milestone; officials said they expected to hit two million visitors in another three years.

In the headlines:

U.S. jets bomb Hanoi area as Nixon meets with Security Council

Huge surplus in new teachers is reported

Does TV violence help cause reckless driving?

75 years ago

In May 1947, Wheatland was offered an unusual gift from an unusual location.

A century-old bust of the estate's original owner, former President James Buchanan, had been found on the "bomb-scarred island" of Malta, in the Mediterranean Sea. Reginald Henry of Sussex, England, had possession of the bust and offered it to the Buchanan Foundation for the Preservation of Wheatland to be placed on display at the historic home on Marietta Avenue.

The sculpture was described as "an excellent likeness." However, no mention was made of how the bust got to Malta - or from there into the hands of an Englishman.

In the headlines:

Brazil outlaws Communist Party

Arabs get voice in UN discussion

Gun-toting solon shot in affray in Okla. Senate

100 years ago

"Better boys for better men" was the slogan of Boys' Week, a Rotary Club project focused on the young men of Lancaster, held the first week of May, 1922.

The week's festivities kicked off with a parade through the city, with more than 5,000 boys marching in groups representing schools and churches as well as groups such as the Boy Scouts and the YMCA.

The event carried with it an air of patriotism, as the focus on keeping boys out of trouble and well-supported by their families, communities and nation was all geared toward building the "leaders of tomorrow."

In the headlines:

More warfare in Chinese mixup as fight resumes

Genoa delegates see conclave end through deadlock

