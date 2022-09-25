Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Bringing a dramatic '90s news story to a close, on Sept. 24, 1997, Millersville resident Robert Lipka was sentenced to 18 years in prison on espionage charges.

Lipka confessed that he had been a Soviet spy in the 1960s, when he was a 20-year-old Army clerk working at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland. His job involved shredding highly classified documents, and he offered his services to the former Soviet Union, handing documents over instead of destroying them.

In 1967, Lipka left his NSA post, allegedly cut ties with his Soviet contacts, and moved to Millersville, where he attended college and then settled into a quiet life, getting married and raising a family. He also owned and operated a coin shop in Lancaster.

Lipka was arrested and charged in February 1996 for crimes committed three decades earlier, as there is no statute of limitations on espionage. His arrest was believed to have been the result of information supplied to U.S. intelligence officers by a defector after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Lipka was released from prison in 2006 after serving nine years. He died in 2013 in Meadville, in northwestern Pennsylvania.

In the headlines:

Tuition outpaces inflation

Missing millionaire's body found

Arafat orders arrest of militants

50 years ago

In September 1972, an auction was held at an Amish schoolhouse that had recently been closed.

But not only were the contents of the school sold off, the entire building was put on the auction block as well.

The one-room Beartown School in Narvon held its last classes in June 1972, and the Eastern Lancaster County School Board decided to sell off the contents, furnishings and the building itself.

The schoolhouse was built in 1900, and a second floor was added in 1930.

A large crowd turned out to bid on everything from books to desks, and the high bidders for the building were Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Patton, who lived next door to the building in a trailer. They paid $8,500 for the schoolhouse, which they planned to turn into a home for themselves.

In the headlines:

Jet slams into shop, 22 killed

Hanoi won't release any more POWs

GM claims effective exhaust control system

75 years ago

In 1947, the Ephrata Fair opened with what was estimated to be the largest first-night crowd in its history.

More than 30,000 people jammed the streets and sidewalks of the downtown area for the parade, with its array of floats, musical organizations and marching units.

As people flocked in from all over Lancaster County and beyond, police said some fairgoers were parking as much as a mile away. The weather was cool but clear, and a fall breeze fluttered the banners of the bands as they marched past the judging stand on South State Street.

As to the band prizes, Hershey High School took first place, with Lebanon High School coming in second.

In the headlines:

Truman calls Congress leaders to meet on world food dilemma

Italian government menaced by strike wave

New effort made to meet problem of high prices

100 years ago

A pair of stolen pants led to the capture of two thieves who had been ransacking Lancaster homes and businesses in September 1922.

The city men were accused of:

Breaking in to the Corner Drug Store at Duke and Lemon streets and stealing narcotics, cigars, cigarettes and candy.

Breaking in to a city home and stealing jewelry.

Breaking in to Lowell's Leather Goods on North Queen Street and stealing suitcases and purses.

Breaking in to John Kamm's tailor shop on East Chestnut Street and stealing two suits.

It was that last crime that proved to be the burglars' undoing. Kamm provided police with samples of the fabric from which the suits had been made, which police then circulated among other tailors in the city.

When one of the thieves took his stolen pants to a different tailor for alterations, the tailor notified police by calling in a predetermined code phrase - "Mary, don't forget to go for the butter before it's too late" - and police officers rushed to the shop and apprehended the suspect.

In the headlines:

Turk nationalists cannot accept invitation to peace conference under terms laid down

Attempt is made to slay chief of Irish Ciivil Police

