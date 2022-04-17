Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

On April 17, 1997, a single story dominated the entire front page of both Lancaster daily newspapers, as well as much of the inside pages: Lisa Michelle Lambert, convicted of the murder of Laurie Show, had been released from prison by order of U.S. District Judge Stewart Dalzell.

Show, 16, was found dead in her East Lampeter Township home on the morning of Dec. 20, 1991, lying in a pool of blood after what police described as a "brutal" stabbing.

Arrested in the killing were Lambert, 19, Lawrence Yunkin, 20, and Tabitha Buck, 17. Police documents asserted that Lambert and Buck killed Show as the result of a year-old feud over Yunkin, who was Lambert's boyfriend and had previously dated Show.

After a high-profile murder trial, Lambert was sentenced on July 20, 1992, to life in prison. Buck also received a life sentence, while Yunkin turned state's evidence and was given a lesser sentence of 10-20 years.

Lambert repeatedly appealed her case, a course of action that eventually resulted in Dalzell's ruling. The judge stated she was "actually innocent" of the killing and had been framed by county prosecutors and police.

Lancaster County residents were shocked by the ruling in a case that had appeared in local headlines for years. But the shock was short-lived - the ruling was overturned eight months later, and Lambert resumed serving her sentence.

Yunkin and Buck were paroled in 2004 and 2019, respectively. Lambert remains in prison.

In the headlines:

Fans of Franklin D. Roosevelt pushing for holiday recognition

Heidnick's execution is delayed by lawsuits

Troubled Apple loses $708 million

50 years ago

Rain-slick roads led to a bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that left four people dead and more than 40 injured on April 16, 1972.

The chartered tour bus was on its way to Cleveland after taking a church group to Philadelphia for the day. When the driver tried to brake suddenly to avoid hitting two stopped cars, the bus skidded into the median barrier, then rebounded back across the roadway before dropping down a 40-foot embankment and landing on its roof.

About a dozen passengers were thrown from the windows of the bus. Most of those injured were treated and released, but four remained hospitalized the next day.

In the headlines:

Rogers says U.S. won't let S. Viet be taken by force

Protective paint peels off lunar lander

Chinese pandas arrive at Washington zoo

75 years ago

From 1942 through 1945, no new American cars were made, as all production efforts and raw materials were diverted to the war effort.

After World War II ended, however, Americans were eager for new cars, and manufacturers delivered them in abundance.

And advertisements for those new models began to appear in Lancaster newspapers. For example, on April 17, 1947, an ad for the new Studebaker claimed "You see more ... you get more ... in the thrilling new postwar Studebaker."

Under a photo of the latest model surrounded by young couples, the amenities of the new car were touted, from the luxurious interior to the "self-adjusting brakes" to the "extra-large windows."

These "completely new postwar dream cars" were available at four dealers in Lancaster County - two in the city, one in Ephrata and one in Rheems.

In the headlines:

Fear 1,200 die in blast / Texas City hit by 2 new explosions early today

Senate will vote on aid to Greece, Turkey on Tuesday

Convict successfully undergoes surgery to halt crime habit

100 years ago

A front-page obituary was given to Thomas Gilgore, who worked as the court crier in Lancaster County Courthouse until shortly before his death at 77 years of age.

Gilgore was a well-known face at the courthouse, and not just as the court crier, a position he took at age 72 after working as a bailiff for several years. Prior to that, he worked for many years as the court's law librarian, as position in which "he held a splendid record of efficiency," according to the Lancaster Intelligencer.

In addition to his work at the courthouse, Gilgore was also active in various civic organizations, especially veterans' groups, as he was a Civil War veteran.

In the headlines:

German-Russian treaty is signed at Genoa parley

Many are killed in tornado which sweeps Illinois

