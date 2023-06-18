Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A rare pewter chalice came home to Lancaster after a New York City auction in June 1998.

Made in the 1700s by Johann Christoph Heyne, the piece was purchased at Sotheby's by Caroline Steinman Nunan and donated to the Heritage Center Museum of Lancaster County.

Nunan, a philanthropist and member of the family that owned Lancaster Newspapers, paid $36,000 for the chalice at an estate sale for the late Richard von Hess, a Lancaster-based collector.

The chalice would round out the museum's collection of Heyne pewter, and was described by museum board president C. Eugene Moore as "one of the most generous and appreciated gifts" the Heritage Center ever received.

The museum where the pewter piece would take up residence was just across

West King Street from where it was made centuries earlier. Heyne, who honed his craft in Europe before coming to America in 1742, had a shop on King Street - likely in the location of present-day Steinman Park.

In the headlines:

State is getting three new area codes

Convicted au pair leaves U.S. for home

Couric might walk away from 'Today'

50 years ago

In what might have been a candidate for the least productive burglary in Lancaster history, a whopping 50 cents was stolen from the First Reformed Church on East Orange Street in Lancaster in June 1973.

According to police, a burglar or burglars broke a window at the rear of the building to enter the church offices. Once inside, they apparently used a pry bar to open various doors, desks and cabinets.

However, the only loot they left with was a handful of loose change, police said.

In the headlines:

Nixon, Brezhnev begin summit

Three astronauts set time in space record

Air dwindles for four trapped in mini-sub

75 years ago

In June 1948, a former mayor of Lancaster was preparing to meet the President.

Simon Shissler, a Democrat who had been the city's mayor for a single two-year term from 1898 to 1900, was reportedly excited to meet President Harry S. Truman on June 18 in York County.

Shissler, who won the 1898 mayoral election by a single vote, was 92 at the time of Truman's visit and was a resident of Masonic Homes in Elizabethtown. He went to bed early the night before in order to be well rested for his big day.

Shissler would travel with county Democrat leaders to meet Truman's train in York, where he would present the president with a bouquet of red roses to represent Lancaster.

In the headlines:

43 die in Mt. Carmel plane crash

House votes one-year draft delay

UN to send 50 guards into Palestine

100 years ago

During the heyday of the traveling circus, it was usually the exotic animals that got the most press - elephants, tigers and the like. But when the Sells-Floto Circus came to Lancaster in 1923, it was the humble pooch in the spotlight.

Dogs were something of a theme for the circus' summer season, with no less than 14 acts on the bill featuring trained dogs of one sort or another.

Most notable in terms of advance publicity was Bickey, who came to the circus from Portugal as part of an acrobatics act and who, the Intelligencer reported, had "made friends with all the dogs and horses and ponies" in the combined circus and Wild West show.

The Sells-Floto Circus had absorbed Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West show in the early years of the 20th century and put the two acts on tour together until 1929.

In the headlines:

Etna erupts, two town imperiled

Henry Ford declares he will not run for presidency

