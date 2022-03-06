Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Banning booze is always a subject that spawns debate, and a local prohibition movement in 1997 was no exception. This time, however, a group of prohibition opponents was on the front page of the newspaper.

The prohibition movement had sought to put a referendum on the spring election ballot in Manheim Borough and Penn, Rapho and East Lampeter townships. By the beginning of March, a counter-movement of sorts had been established, as the owners of 31 business that sold alcohol banded together to lobby against the referendum.

The business owners were encouraging their patrons to register and vote against the referendum, and were presenting data to local officials detailing the benefits their businesses (as well as organization such as VFW halls) brought to the community.

In addition to leaving a $50 million hole in the local economy, the prohibition opponents said, shutting down alcohol sales in those four municipalities would also result in a situation where alcohol would actually be less regulated - for example, the off-track betting parlor at East Towne Mall could simply give drinks away instead of selling them.

Elected officials also were concerned about the possible ban - state Reps. Katie True and Jere Schuler both said they believed a booze ban would do more harm than good.

Ultimately, the prohibition efforts proved to be unsuccessful.

In the headlines:

'American Gladiators' athlete slain

Lasorda headed to Hall of Fame

Who will be the next Captain Kangaroo?

Check out the March 6, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

Prayer in prison is not uncommon, but in March 1972, inmates in Lancaster County Prison participated for the first time in an organized prayer service in conjunction with the World Day of Prayer.

The nondenominational, universal service was arranged by members of the Grace Lutheran church congregation, assisted my members of Church Women United of Lancaster.

The World Day of Prayer, held on the first Friday of March, encourages Christian women worldwide to engage in prayer as well as acts of social service.

In the headlines:

Middle America hurt by tuition hikes

New UN unit would direct ecology fight

Planes hit North Vietnam fifth straight day

Check out the March 6, 1972, Intelligencer Journal here.

75 years ago

An old mill was getting a new life in March of 1947.

Wenger's Mill, located on the Conestoga Creek at Brownstown, was built in 1855 and originally was used as a grist mill. In the early 20th Century, the mill structure housed generators that supplied electrical power to Brownstown, Talmage and the surrounding region. When Pennsylvania Power and Light took over the job of supplying power to those areas, the mill stood idle.

By 1946, it had fallen into severe disrepair when Walter DeSager, a native of Switzerland who had recently moved to Lancaster County, decided to renovate it into a base for his new business. Between Switzerland and the Untied States, DeSager lived for two decades in Scotland and England, where he operated business making hand-loomed tweed fabrics.

DeSager established the DeSager Fabric Corporation at the former Wenger grist mill, and immediately began installing hand looms and training local workers in their operation. The "wool mill" was expected to eventually boast more than 30 looms, and DeSager expected his tweeds to compete with the finest fabrics produced in the United Kingdom.

In the headlines:

Senate signs OPA's death warrant

U.S. threatens world - Gromyko

Truman ends his Mexican visit on optimistic note

Check out the March 6, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The music and dance trends of teenagers have annoyed adults for generations.

Case in point: Lancaster's YWCA in 1922, which was canceling its series of community parties and dances for young people after the teens in attendance refused to engage in host-organized games and activities and only wanted to engage in "modern" dancing, which the YWCA sponsors viewed as unwholesome.

YWCA director Mildred Wiley said that the series of gatherings was intended to provide the young people of Lancaster with "wholesome recreation" in an environment where they could get to know one another while under the supervision of hosts and hostesses. Games and (presumably wholesome) dancing were scheduled.

However, the youth of 1922 "ignored every part of the program except dancing" and Wiley announced that the events, which were meant to provide "the right sort of evening recreation for the right sort of young people," would be canceled unless the unruly teens would agree to abide by the rules of the YWCA.

In the headlines:

'You can't make a monkey out of me,' says Bryan

Lloyd George may quit as Prime Minister within two days

Check out the March 6, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.