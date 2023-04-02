Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In April 1998, Franklin & Marshall College launched a program encouraging college employees to buy homes near the school - and Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall hoped other city employers would follow suit.

The Homebuyer Incentive Program offered $2,000 to any employee buying a home in the area east of the college - specifically, a region bordered by College Avenue, Harrisburg Pike, Mulberry Street and Chestnut Street. The program also offered to reduce down payments by 75 percent and waive mortgage insurance, saving an additional $5,000.

In addition to being a staff recruitment tool, the plan was intended to benefit the college by easing parking problems and allowing faculty to participate more completely in campus life.

Smithgall said he favored the program as it encouraged homeownership in the city, and he hoped the F&M plan would "jump-start other industries" to offer similar programs.

In the headlines:

Judge throws out Paula Jones' lawsuit

Mir crew runs out of time on spacewalk

La-Z-Boy inventor enjoys chair to the end

Check out the April 2, 1998, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

The first week of April 1973 saw a nationwide meat boycott, organized to protest rising food prices, but local sellers were largely unaffected - at least on the first day.

Meat counters at markets across Lancaster County did a normal amount of business on April 1, but the number of cattle moving through the Lancaster Stockyards was expected to be lower for the week, as farmers withheld their stock until after the boycott.

Many retailers said their meat sales were unusually heavy the day before the boycott began, as homemakers stocked up in the face of uncertainty about meat availability in the coming days.

Nationwide, protestors had been picketing supermarkets in protest of the higher meat prices, which were driven by a global meat shortage. Locally, a group of women marked the first day of the boycott by setting up a table in Lancaster Square and encouraging shoppers to sign a petition against high food prices.

They said they had gathered about 1,000 signatures on the first day.

In the headlines:

'Last' POW freed, has malaria

Richardson says Cambodia needs U.S. help

Old radio shows win new audience

Check out the April 2, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

The April 2, 1948, edition of the Intelligencer Journal carried a front-page photo that illustrated dramatically how dangerous a city bridge had become.

Amos West, an employee of the city's Street Department, was shown climbing on the steel beams that supported the James Street railroad bridge. He had put his arm through a massive hole in one of the girders.

"Cars traveled over this span," the shocking headline read.

Fortunately, the city closed the bridge, preventing any more cars from crossing until the entire support framework and bridge floor could be replaced.

In the headlines:

U.N. to reconsider Palestine woes

U.S. takes to air to beat Red supply block

House OKs extra $150 million for atomic contracts

Check out the April 2, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

One man died and another narrowly escaped with his life when a massive fire engulfed the Rowe motor manufacturing plant in the Rossmere neighborhood n April 2, 1923.

The building and several trucks were destroyed in the blaze, which caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, which amounts to more than $10.5 million today.

Morgan Geist, 22, was killed in the fire while "Dad" Gardner, described as the "aged" night watchman for the plant escaped.

The fire was believed to have been started by faulty wiring, but spread rapidly and out of control as large tanks of gasoline exploded one after another, spraying the facility with burning fuel.

In the headlines:

Southern and Union Pacific merger is urged

Lady Mary Cambridge is soon to marry

Check out the April 2, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.