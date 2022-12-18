Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In the lead-up to Christmas 1997, Salvation Army kettles in Lancaster County were receiving some golden gifts.

On Dec. 18, Capt. Timothy Lyle said that for the fourth time that year, a gold coin had been dropped in a local bell-ringer's kettle.

The coins, which always came accompanied by notes bearing Bible verses, had been deposited at collection points in Park City Center and at the Mountville Kmart.

The latest coin was a $20 piece dating to 1900 which was valued at about $450.

In the headlines:

Clinton plans to keep troops in Bosnia

Cartoon sends Japanese viewers into convulsions

Lindros, Flyers in agreement through '99

Check out the Dec. 18, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

The Circle M Ranch, a recreational spot located along the Conestoga Creek near New Danville, was devastated by fire in December 1972.

A large, 75-year-old barn was destroyed in the blaze, and six riding horses lost their lives as the barn burned.

The ranch, which in addition to the horse barn included camping areas and a swimming pool, was in the process of expanding at the time of the fire. Two buildings were under construction, intended to serve as support facilities for a 200-site campground for recreational vehicles. While the fire spared those buildings, fixtures intended for those buildings - ranging from toilets to spools of electrical wiring - were stored in the barn and thus lost.

Damage from the fire was estimated at $400,000, or nearly $3 million in today's dollars.

In the headlines:

U.S. lifts bomb restrictions on N. Viet targets

Evans walks in space for 44 minutes

Drip-dry suede on fashion horizon

Check out the Dec. 18, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

A week before Christmas Eve 1947, more than 500 tots and their families lined up outside the Arcadia Ballroom on West Orange Street in Lancaster for "Mom" Gardner's annual Christmas party.

Mrs. Theon "Mom" Gardner was known for her generous parties for city children, where Santa would appear and wide-eyed tots would be ushered into a room with bags of candy and hundreds of shiny new toys for them to choose from - all free of charge.

In 1947, the party at the Arcadia (for children age 1-5) was the first of two that "Mom" had organized. The second party, aimed at older kids, was held the next day at Franklin & Marshall College's Hensel Hall.

The older children would enjoy a two-hour Christmas show - with popular music as well as pieces written especially for the party - prior to the arrival of Santa Claus and the array of presents.

Though her work on the parties of 1947 was still ongoing as of Dec. 18, "Mom" said the fundraising for 1948's parties had already begun.

In the headlines:

France welcomes ship carrying Friendship Train food cargo

Chances for bill to cope with inflation grow slim

Agreement set on U.S. share of occupation cost

Check out the Dec. 18, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The front page of the Dec. 18, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer featured a letter from one Polly Lancaster, who expressed in no uncertain terms her desire to see the memory of President James Buchanan better remembered in his hometown.

The letter, which consisted of several paragraphs on the front page as well as nearly two full columns on an interior page, was clearly an impassioned work - the sheer number of capital letters assures the reader of that fact.

An example:

"I am not speaking from tradition and hearsay when I insist that JAMES BUCHANAN deserves a place in the HEART OF OUR NATION and that PLACE should be between WASHINGTON AND LINCOLN; but in making this statement I speak from knowledge gained form the study of the life, letters and state papers of THIS FORGOTTEN, IGNORED and often SLANDERED PRESIDENT who can only be restored to a NATURALLY GRATEFUL NATION by the people of HIS OWN HOME TOWN."

The writer proceeded to outline Buchanan's many accomplishments prior to taking the office of President, asserting that "50 years of national service" should be enough to prove his greatness, regardless of his presidency.

In the headlines:

$200,000 currency stolen from front of Denver mint

Country warned of cold wave as 50 below is hit

Check out the Dec. 18, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.