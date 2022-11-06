Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A tiny species of turtle - the bog turtle, whose presence in North America was first recorded in Lancaster County during the 18th century - officially gained federal protection in November 1997.

The little turtles, which measure just 4 1/2 inches long when fully grown, were designated "threatened" by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. That designation was one step short of "endangered."

The move was aimed at cracking down on illegal pet traders, who would snatch the colorful turtles from wild habitats as sell them for as much as $2,000 a pair overseas.

The tiny turtles - also known as Muhlenberg bog turtles - were discovered by the Rev. Henry Muhlenberg, a botanist in Colonial-era Lancaster who was also the first president of Franklin & Marshall College.

Lancaster County had several wetland areas that were home to the bog turtles, including one which was believed to contain the largest remaining colony in the world.

50 years ago

A Lancaster County couple made headlines in November 1972 with their choice of wedding venue: The lunch counter at Vi Barr's Luncheonette, near Willow Street.

Bride Pauline Warfel worked there as a waitress, and her groom, Lloyd Rineer, was a truck driver who frequented the restaurant.

The small, family ceremony was held on a Saturday afternoon, with Justice of the Peace Myrtle Pfeiffer performing the ceremony.

The new Mrs. Rineer went right back to work behind the counter on Monday morning - but the couple were planning a December honeymoon.

75 years ago

On Election Day, 1947, 64 municipalities across Pennsylvania voted on the sometimes contentious issue of showing movies on Sunday.

Some communities that had banned Sunday movies voted on whether to uphold the ban, while others that had allowed cinemas to have Sunday hours voted on whether to ban them.

Among the largest communities voting to allow Sunday movies were Harrisburg, York and Altoona. In Lancaster County, Columbia and Marietta both voted to allow Sunday showings.

The "blue law" banning Sunday entertainment in Pennsylvania dated to 1794, though many municipalities chose not to enforce it. Some Lancaster County municipalities with movie theaters didn't vote to allow Sunday showings until the mid-1960s.

100 years ago

Prior to Election Day 1922, thousands of residents of Lancaster city and the surrounding municipalities poured into the downtown area for a massive parade in support of mayoral candidate Frank Musser, who would lead the parade.

Five hundred automobiles paraded through the county, gathering Musser supporters to join the rally and parade in the city. A notable feature of the parade was the presence of "women's divisions" - a new concept, as women only gained the right to vote two years earlier.

Musser would go on to win the election and served two terms as mayor.

