At the corner of King and Market streets in downtown Lancaster, just half a block from Penn Square, sits the Hager Building.

In the news again thanks to a development project involving a neighboring parking lot, the building in its heyday was a showpiece of cutting-edge architectural technology.

Lancaster residents got their first look at the new Hager Building on May 10, 1910, when an illustration of the planned department store appeared on the front page of the Lancaster Intelligencer.

At that time, the retail landscape in downtown Lancaster was evolving rapidly. The massive Watt & Shand store had opened a decade earlier, and new stores were being planned for M.T. Garvin and Reilly Brothers and Raub.

The Hager family's King Street store, open since the 1820s, was falling behind the times. So the Hagers commissioned C. Emlen Urban - architect of the Watt & Shand store as well as numerous other Lancaster city landmarks - to completely reinvent their department store.

Urban was able to take advantage of a new architectural technology, structural steel construction, allowing for larger windows to fill the store with natural light and massive column-free floor space for merchandise. This style of building was a dramatic change from the masonry construction techniques used in earlier commercial buildings.

The renovated store also had an automatic sprinkler system and three electric elevators, and featured more than 17,000 feet of piping and more than 130 feet of display windows on King and Market streets.

On March 22, 1911, full-page ads in the Lancaster New Era and the Lancaster Intelligencer heralded the grand opening of the newly renovated five-story shopping hub. The multi-day festivities included live music on the fifth floor, provided by a range of performers including the Franklin & Marshall Mandolin and Guitar Club, the Fourth regiment Infantry Band and the Lancaster High School Glee Club.

Also featured for the opening festivities was an actual biplane on the second floor. Complete with a trained demonstrator, the flying machine was presented in order to educate the curious about the new science of aviation.

Hager’s continued to exist in much the same way until 1968, when it was acquired by rival business Watt & Shand, before closing for good in 1977. Hundreds of customers jammed the King Street sidewalks on the days of the retail icon's final sales, but the county's retail landscape had already shifted away from the downtown area. Park City Center opened in 1971, contributing to a suburbanization of the shopping experience that continues today.

Before it closed, though, the Hager store enjoyed the distinction of being the oldest department store in America operated continuously under the same family name and management. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.