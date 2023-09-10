Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

An important Lancaster County landmark when up for sale in September 1998, when the Slaymaker family decided to put their family homestead, known as White Chimneys, on the market.

The historic home, located along Route 30 in Gap, was a white stone building noted for its seven chimneys. Judge Henry Slaymaker bought the property in 1779, when the building was a one-room tavern located along the Philadelphia-Lancaster turnpike, and expanded it into a stately mansion.

In connection with the upcoming sale, the family donated its extensive collection of family records, documents and artifacts to two local historical societies. They also arranged with preservation groups to protect the home, lawns and 80 acres of surrounding farmland from future development.

Randolph Harris of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County named the building one of the county's five most important historic buildings, along with Wheatland, Rockford, Central Market and the Hans Herr house.

Today, the home at White Chimneys is still a private residence, while the grounds are used for "living history" tours, weddings and other events.

In the headlines:

Clinton impeachment issue to dominate politics for months

Re-enactor sues over injuries at Gettysburg

First tourists awed by view of Titanic from submersible

Check out the Sept. 10, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In September 1973, Raymond Rohrer of Ronks was installed as pastor of a local church, and made local history in the process - he was the county's first deaf pastor.

Rohrer, who was one of only 15 to 20 deaf pastors in the entire nation, conducted his services completely in sign language - prayers, sermons, scripture readings and even hymns.

He would lead a congregation of between 25 and 30 deaf parishioners at the First Deaf Mennonite Church off Lincoln Highway East. Hearing members of the congregation would have translation from sign language to speech provided by Rohrer's daughter, Darlene, who could hear.

A graduate of the Philadelphia School for the Deaf, Rohrer was beginning his studies at the Reading Bible Institute at the time of his installation.

In the headlines:

Insurgents renew Kompong attacks

Agnew loses favor among GOP leaders

Aleutian jet crash fatal to 6

Check out the Sept. 10, 1973, Intelligencer Journal here.

75 years ago

Two of the world's fastest sprinters were gearing up for exhibition aces in Lancaster in September 1948.

Lancaster's own Barney Ewell and Harrison Dillard of Cleveland, both just returned from the London Olympic Games, had agreed to compete as part of Lancaster's "Salute to Barney Ewell" program, slated for Sept. 29 at McCaskey High School.

Ewell and Dillard met at the U.S. Olympic team trials, and quickly became friends. Though details of their exhibition were still up in the air as of Sept. 10, it was likely that they would compete in 100-yard and 200-yard sprints, with Dillard also possibly running a hurdling exhibition.

In the headlines:

Red troops fire on Berlin crowd

15,000 Filipinos imperiled as deadly gases spew from volcano

New makeup owes soft sheen to infusion of powdered silk

Check out the Sept. 10, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The rooftops and sidewalks of Lancaster were packed with sungazers on Sept. 10, 1923, as a rare solar eclipse plunged the region into temporary dusk.

Astronomers viewed the eclipse through the telescope at Franklin & Marshall College, and the city's rank and file citizens observed the event by looking through smoked glass.

Hundreds of city residents paused in their work day for the mid-afternoon astronomical event, which lasted from about 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

In the headlines:

Tidal wave wrecks seven warships

Fifty persons are killed by Calcutta earthquake

Check out the Sept. 10, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.