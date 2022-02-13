Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

As cellphone usage increased throughout the 1990s, battles over placement of new cellular towers became commonplace at municipal government meetings.

One such incident happened in 1997, when the residents of the Pheasant Ridge mobile home community in Manor Township banded together - and hired an attorney - to oppose the construction of a Cellular One tower next to the community's swimming pool.

Residents were concerned about the tower for a variety of reasons, including fears that it would interfere with television reception, concerns about it unsightly appearance and fears that it would simply fall over into the swimming pool.

Opinion about the proposed tower was thought to be evenly divided, so the Pheasant Ridge property manager proposed allowing the community residents to vote on the issue, with the understanding that if most residents opposed the tower, Pheasant Ridge would decline to sign the lease with Cellular One.

In the headlines:

Using phone in car quadruples risk of accident, study finds

Shuttle grabs space telescope to replace aging components

Bowie gets Hollywood star

Check out the Feb. 13, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

A local woman was competing in the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions for charity in 1972.

Mrs. Paul Gschwend of Lancaster was facing a New Jersey dentist and a New York businessman in the match, which pitted the top three earners of all time against one another. At that time, a champion was limited to five episodes of the show - Gschwend had amassed $8,250 after winning five contests.

"Jeopardy!" in 1972 was a daytime game show and had been hosted by Art Fleming since its debut in 1964.

Gschwend tipped off the Sunday News as to the outcome of her match, which was set to air about a week after the newspaper interviewed her. She mentioned winning the "bonus prize" of a 1,000-book paperback library, which she planned to donate to the Lancaster County Library. Only the winner of the Tournament of Champions got that particular prize - though Gschwend said no one had told her not to discuss the results of the show with the media.

The cash prize Gschwend won, she said, would be donated to Hiram College in Ohio, her alma mater.

In the headlines:

U.S. steps up air attacks in Viet war

Nixon lists China trip delegation

U.S. hockey team wins medal

Check out the Feb. 13, 1972, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

In February 1947, a new symphony orchestra was in its formative stages, and was founded in an effort to bring musicians from local colleges and the community together.

More than 90 musicians turned out for the first rehearsal of the Lancaster College-Community Symphony, held in Hensel Hall at Franklin & Marshall College. The turnout was much larger than expected, and there wasn't room for all of the musicians on stage.

According to conductor Louis Vyner, nearly everyone who showed up had some degree of orchestral experience, whether in high school, college or "Lancaster's symphonies of bygone days."

The new orchestra's first rehearsal piece was Schubert's "Unfinished Symphony." Vyner said that over the next few weeks, the numbers would be pared down based on ability, presumably resulting in a final orchestra in which all of the members could take the stage simultaneously.

In the headlines:

Britain on virtual war footing

Patterson says budget cut will imperil army in Germany, Japan

Byrd envisions huge food storage 'refrigerator' in polar wastes

Check out the Feb. 13, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The health of school children in Lancaster was a concern in the winter of 1922.

Two city physicians made a formal inspection of classrooms at the St. Joseph school on Feb. 13, prior to the school reopening after being closed for fumigation.

The closure was the result of a spate of four student deaths in a month's time. According to the city health department, chicken pox, measles and diphtheria were all circulating in Lancaster at the time.

In the headlines:

Irish situation becoming worse; many shots fired

Preacher and theatrical producer clash in church

Check out the Feb. 13, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.