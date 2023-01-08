Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

It was a tale of two Hillarys in January 1998, when Lancaster first-grader Hillary Dalton-Moffit met First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton at the White House.

The younger Hillary was one of six children from day-care programs across the country chosen to help the Clintons announce a $21.7 billion package of grants and tax breaks designed to help working families access affordable day care.

Hillary, who shared the First Lady's name by coincidence, was a student at Burrowes Elementary School, and attended after-school daycare at the YWCA.

"The Clintons were nice to us," she said after the visit, which involved the children and their parents meeting President and Mrs. Clinton in the White House's Green Room before walking to the West Wing, where the announcement was made.

In the headlines:

Mall walking prolongs life

'Titanic' sells out theaters, but will make little profit

Digital TV promises to take U.S. by storm

Check out the Jan. 8, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

January means it's time for the Pennsylvania Farm Show and, historically, most years have seen plenty of Lancaster County entrants win ribbons - whether for showing animals, or showing off their skill at things like canning or baking.

In 1973, though, a pair of Lititz residents extended their dominant reign of recent years, picking up a whopping 62 prizes between them in the various canned foods competitions.

Mrs. James Long and Mrs. Roy Mull were the two queens of canning, with Long taking 29 prizes, nine of which were first place, and Mull winning 33 awards, 10 of which were blue ribbons.

In the headlines:

Two New Orleans snipers hold out / Six slain, 17 hurt by gunmen on roof of hotel

Hitler car owner explains purchase

Watergate trial opens in Washington

Check out the Jan. 8, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In January 1948, a Lancaster County youth proved he was a champion hitchhiker, racking up nearly 6,000 miles in less than two weeks.

Jay Brossman, 17, hitched rides from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and back to Ephrata, averaging about 460 miles per day. That rate of speed meant he made the 5,990-mile round trip in just 13 days.

Brossman said his overnight lodging was often paid for by his "hosts" in exchange for him taking turns at the wheel.

The recent Ephrata High School graduate was in Philadelphia with his parents on Dec. 20 when he decided to strike out on his own. He had taken several long hitchhiking trips before and was eager to venture out again.

His initial plan of going to Florida was quickly altered to a California trip, and he made his way from Philadelphia to Washington, DC, to Chicago. He then traveled across the Midwest, ending up in Salt Lake City for Christmas.

He spent a night in Hollywood, saw the Hoover Dam in Nevada and encountered a sandstorm in New Mexico.

Brossman eventually returned home to Ephrata on New Year's Day.

In the headlines:

Marshall opposes dual control of foreign aid

Is Stalin dead? Soviets say no

Women's Leap Year styles to be deceptive, demure

Check out the Jan. 8, 1948, Lancaster New Era here.

100 years ago

During the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 1923, Lancaster County witnessed a strange display of celestial lights that puzzled residents and sparked numerous phone calls to the Lancaster Intelligencer newsroom.

The effect occurred along with a storm, so many observers initially thought it was lightning. However, at times the illumination appeared to linger in the sky, and at one point a long, silver streak shone brightly in the sky, flickering on and off repeatedly.

Experts at Franklin & Marshall College were enlisted to solve the mystery, and while they had no conclusive opinions, they suggested that the display may have been a manifestation of the Aurora Borealis.

In the headlines:

France to occupy Essen with Army on Thursday

Russian Communists open attack on heaven with burning images of deities

Check out the Jan. 8, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.