25 years ago

The month of May means college graduations, and the Class of 1998 was faced with an unusual problem - too many options.

Thanks to a robust economy and a trend of employers being especially focused on computer skills, graduating seniors were emerging into the hottest job market in almost 30 years.

In 1998, there was an increase of 27 percent in job openings - a fact which, when combined with a relatively small number of 22-year-olds thanks to lower birth rates in the 1970s, resulted in a perfect storm of job availability.

Seniors at Millersville University, Elizabethtown College and Franklin & Marshall college were happy not to be faced with the dilemma of how to find a job, but rather the question of which (usually lucrative) job offer to take.

In the headlines:

India fires two nuclear tests

Killer who confessed on witness stand may get away with murder

New York cabbies strike over proposed courtesy rules

50 years ago

On May 14, 1973, Skylab - America's first space station - was launched into orbit from Cape Kennedy in Florida.

And of course, there was a Lancaster County connection.

Edgar Weber, one of NASA's lead project engineers on Skylab, grew up on a small farm near Denver. He went to a one-room school where, he said, his education was "second to none."

Weber said he rode to school on a donkey named Dolly, which was bought for him at the New Holland Horse Sale.

On the Skylab project, most of Weber's efforts were focused on the station's airlock and docking mechanisms. And for the launch, he was planning to be sitting in the mission control room.

Prior to the Skylab project Weber, who was a graduate of the former Denver High School and North Carolina State College, worked as an engineer on the Apollo missions.

In the headlines:

Skylab blasts off at 1:30 p.m. today

Viet Cong charge U.S. with air violations

U.S. to upgrade Colorado River

75 years ago

Daniel Stoltzfoos, 14, of Kinzers, was ready for a big day on May 14, 1948. He was off to meet President Truman.

Daniel, a member of the School Safety Patrol at the Gap Centralized School, was one of 14 students chosen to be honored by the president for their bravery in rescuing others from traffic danger.

The previous Sept. 2, the first day of the school year, Daniel was accompanying younger students home on the bus. One of those youngsters, six-year-old Sarah Zook, started to cross the road after leaving the bus and stepped into the path of an oncoming truck.

Daniel jumped into action, pulling the girl out of harm's way. The truck grazed her shoulder, but without Daniel's action, she would have faced "certain death."

For his actions, Daniel would receive from Truman a medal and citation.

In the headlines:

Jews form independent state; League of Arabs proclaims war

Truman urges more farm aid

Men's sportswear less drab; comfort is aim of new look

100 years ago

In Mount Gretna, a "gasoline vapor stove" exploded in May 1923, starting a fire that destroyed eight cottages in the summer resort and sent one person to the hospital.

That type of stove was banned by the Chatauqua Association, which oversaw the artistic retreat and vacation area, but cottage resident Martha Snyder was using one anyway.

Snyder was preparing dinner in her cottage, which was newly purchased, when the stove explosion severely burned her at set fire to the building. The close construction and flammable materials of the cottages meant that seven more buildings were quickly engulfed before the fire could be put out.

In the headlines:

Chinese pirates loot steamer

50 are believed killed by tornado in Texas

