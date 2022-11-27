Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

After a three-month break, filming of "Beloved" was set to resume at Landis Valley Museum in December 1997.

The Hollywood adaptation of the Toni Morrison novel featured Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover in starring roles. Filming took place at Landis Valley in September, during which time traffic was routed away from Route 272 and Landis Valley Road.

Those detours were likely to return when filming began again during the second week of December.

By this time, however, the $50 million film was reportedly over budget, and cost-cutting measures were in place - among them, cancelling the 16 acres of artificial snow that was to blanket the site. Instead, "patches" of snow would be used.

Two new buildings were constructed at Landis Valley for the film, at the expense of the Utterly Beloved Production Co.

In the headlines:

Iraq invites U.N. experts to visit Saddam's palaces

Court to consider bias against people with HIV

Attorney general faints, cuts short Mexican visit

Check out the Nov. 27, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

Lancaster County, along with the United States of America, was preparing to celebrate its bicentennial in 1976, and those preparations included an emblem contest in November 1972.

Open to any professional or amateur artists in the county - as well as high school art students - the competition had the theme of "The Hands of Liberty," and the winning emblem would be used on all stationery, documents and official papers related to the county celebration.

A total of 71 artists submitted designs to the contest, and two panels of judges whittled the list down to 14 finalists. Student entries vied with professional artists, and judges were not told which entries came from students.

The final 14 entries included 10 students and four adults. The final winner was set to be announced at a ceremony on Dec. 4.

In the headlines:

Nixon meeting Kissinger again on peace talks

Five students shot in cafeteria

Bid to free IRA chief fails

Check out the Nov. 27, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In November 1947, a Lititz man was publicly testing out his latest invention - a coin-operated shoe-shine machine.

Ivan Behmer, 44, had arranged for the device to be installed for a test run at the Union Bus Depot in Lancaster, as that location had plenty of foot traffic, including men who might want a high-speed shoe shine.

Behmer had conceived the contraption prior to World War II, but wartime shortages of parts and materials caused him to delay building it until the postwar years.

Behmer's device was not the first mechanical shoe-shine machine, but earlier models broke frequently as they were overly complicated, with numerous brushes and multiple types of wax and polish. Behmer's version was simplified, with two different brushes and a single wax application - all for a nickel.

Assuming the trial run at the bus station went well, Behmer was prepared to turn out more of the devices from his two-man fabrication shop in Lititz.

In the headlines:

Molotov raises specter of third world war at Big 4 conference

Red strike plans for Italy, France reported in Italian newspapers

Man to eat first Thanksgiving meal in 26 years after operation

Check out the Nov. 27, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The Rev. Clifford Twombly, longtime advocate against all manner of "vice" in Lancaster County, delivered a combination sermon and data report about Prohibition in honor of "Temperance Sunday," Nov. 26, 1922.

Twombly asserted that Prohibition had been a success, despite the fact that liquor was still being made and consumed illegally. He said that alcohol consumption nationwide was down 90 percent compared to pre-Prohibition years.

One distillery, he said, made more liquor than all illicit "moonshiners" in the county. And a single pre-Prohibition brewery turned out more beer than 50,000 home brewers.

As to the calls for relaxing the anti-liquor laws to allow the sale of beer and "light wines?" Twombly was opposed, as he said that beer and wine were simply gateways to hard liquor.

In the headlines:

America to get first chance at Mosul oil lands

Cause of gravitation found by Mare island astronomer

Check out the Nov. 27, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.