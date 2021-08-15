Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In August 1996, the jam band Phish - nowadays perhaps best known for a deeply devoted fan base and a long-running series of quirky shows at New York's Madison Square Garden - played a concert in Hershey. The New Era ran a full concert review the next day.

It's hard to tell if reporter Greg Swartz was a true Phish fan or a bemused onlooker - but as the "circus" of Phish fans, merchandise sellers and assorted hangers-on descended on the Hersheypark parking lots, it was clear that plenty of Hersheypark patrons were definitely baffled.

"Looks of surprise, confusion or fear were common among the faces of families" confronted with the thousands of Phish followers gathered in the parking lot outside the sold-out arena show. Vans, campers and cars with license plates from all over the country were gathered in Hershey for the concert.

The show itself, despite brutal heat and humidity, was exactly what the fans wanted - hour after hour of dazzling musicianship in the service of extended forays into psychedelia.

In the headlines:

Carrying hopes of GOP, Dole in key test tonight

Elvis' spirit living at nearby home?

Judge OKs Oklahoma City bombing evidence

50 years ago

Edgar Fearnow III, a 12-year-old from Lancaster city, made an impressive showing at the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, in August 1971.

The competition drew racers from all over the country, all of whom reached the national level by winning local qualifying races, such as the one held in Ephrata which he won by more than a car-length.

In the national event, Fearnow got off to a strong early start, setting the fastest time in the first of four heats. However, by the end of the day, he had dropped out of the lead and ended up finishing in fourth place.

The winner, who took home a $7,500 scholarship, was Larry Blair of Oroville, California.

When asked by the Sunday News if he wanted to go into professional racing, Fearnow demurred.

"I want to be a lawyer," he said.

In the headlines:

Third soldier killed in Irish riot

Red Cross bridging North, South Korea

North Vietnamese shell DMZ defense positions

75 years ago

A Lancaster man who told police he was a "former itinerant preacher" confessed to an elaborate hoax in which he said he faked his wife's suicide.

In August 1946, Charles Smeltz said he placed a bundle of his wife's clothes and a forged suicide note along the banks of the Conestoga River. Police spent eight hours trawling the river for any signs of the woman, stopping only when State Police found Carrie Smeltz working at a restaurant in Middletown.

Charles Smeltz told police he concocted the hoax in the hopes that police would launch a search and eventually locate his wife, from whom he was separated.

Police declined to charge him with any crimes, instead releasing him with a "stern warning."

In the headlines:

Truman asks larger Jewish zone as Palestine radio urges revolt

Britain rejects Reds' plan to control the Dardanelles

Three hurt in crash as Mrs. Roosevelt dozes at wheel

100 years ago

A request for a formal display of patriotism in Lancaster was made in August 1921, in anticipation of the state convention of the Patriotic Order Sons of America being held in the city.

The fraternal organization, which numbered 135,000 members in Pennsylvania at the time, asked the city to in turn ask all manufacturers and retail shops in the city to close for a half day for the parade that would be a highlight of the five-day convention.

The group also asked city residents and businesses to display American flags and other patriotic symbols, so that "the appearance of the town will make a lasting impression on the visitors."

In the headlines:

England faces crucial period on Irish peace

Reds overthrow government in Eastern Siberia

