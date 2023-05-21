Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In May of 1998, a decade before the rise of the smartphone, the pager was king of quick text communication.

Which is why when a satellite snafu knocked 80 to 90 percent of the nation's pagers offline - as well as some cell phones and other satellite-dependent devices - many Lancaster County residents were a bit lost.

In addition to people who had personal pagers, the one-day outage affected a wide variety of local businesses, as well as emergency personnel and doctors. Also offline were credit card machines and gas pump payment systems.

But everyone managed somehow. Plumbers and electricians used telephones to keep track of their next jobs, and hospitals used the intercom systems.

A representative of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force speculated that the illegal drug trade - from national-level trafficking to local dealers - also was likely disrupted by the outage.

In the headlines:

Friends bid Sinatra farewell

Brain chemical changes found in men playing video games

Ransom asked for stolen art

Check out the May 21, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In May 1973, Lancaster city schools were seeing a drastic reduction in vandalism, all thanks to the hiring of a few new officers - canine officers, to be precise.

Three years earlier, the problem of after-hours vandalism of school properties had gotten so severe that the school board decided to hunt for new solutions. And what they chose was a canine security service, which was paid $20,000 a year to supply a team of trained German shepherd dogs to accompany security officers patrolling city schools during school hours as well as evenings and weekends.

By the spring of 1973, officials were pleased to report that the vandalism problem had been reduced to "almost nil." The dogs were credited, and security officers related stories of several incidents when dogs chased away would-be vandals before any damage could be done - including one time when a dog returned to its handler "carrying someones pants seat between his teeth."

In the headlines:

Pentagon dubious about all-volunteer service

'The Waltons' and 'The Julie Andrews Hour' top Emmy winners

Officials change Secretariat's Preakness time

Check out the May 21, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Lancaster General Hospital needed an expansion in 1948, and the citizens of Lancaster came through with funding in a big way.

By the close of a two-week fundraising drive, more than $1 million had been collected from city residents and businesses - that amounts to more than $13 million in today's dollars.

About 1,400 volunteers worked on the fund drive, and the effort wrapped up with a dinner at the Lancaster Armory building on North Queen Street.

The hospital project was the first fundraiser in Lancaster County history to generate more than $1 million and, combined with about $1 million on hand from previous fund drives, would pay for construction of a five-story, 156-bed addition to the hospital.

In the headlines:

Arabs claim 80 percent of Jerusalem

President says world living in 'greatest age'

Treaty talks for Austria called off indefinitely

Check out the May 21, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

In May 1923, the school children of Lancaster were busy with a new activity - cultivating their gardens.

A total of six garden areas at various locations around the city were secured by the Lancaster Playground and Recreation Association. Each was able to support numerous kid-sized garden plots.

It wasn't just older students tilling the soil, either - the youngest student gardener, Robert Fernzler, was just seven years old.

At the end of the growing season, the gardens would be judged by an expert gardener from State College, with medals awarded to the best gardens.

In the headlines:

Chinese soldiers attack brigands

Better homes urged to save lives of babies in America

Check out the May 21, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.