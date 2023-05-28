Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In the mid-1990s, one of the most popular rock bands in the world was from Central Pennsylvania.

York-based Live, a band whose rise to global fame began at Lancaster's Chameleon Club, announced in May 1998 that they would return to that nightclub on Water Street for a three-night stint in June.

The band's second album, 1994's "Throwing Copper," was its most successful outing, selling more than 8 million copies and hitting the No. 1 spot on the Billboard album charts.

In 1998, the band was touring behind its follow-up album, "Secret Samadhi," which also hit the top spot on the Billboard charts, but was ultimately less successful than "Throwing Copper."

The three-night Chameleon residency would take place mid-week, before the band set off on another tour, starting by headlining the Tibetan Freedom Concert on June 13 at Washington's RFK Stadium.

In the headlines:

Pakistan sets off five nuclear tests

Viewers turn out for final bow of "Murphy Brown"

Internet obsession a surefire way to wreck a home, marriage

50 years ago

In 1973, Lancaster resident Luis Rodriguez came to a realization: Lancaster's growing Latino community was woefully underserved in terms of entertainment.

His solution? Raise money to rent out the Fulton Opera House and put on a series of Spanish-language events featuring live music, movies and more.

The first two shows were in May, with four more slated through August.

The May 27 show, featuring a band called Los Sublimos, singer Angel Luis Rivera and a Mexican movie called "El Caballo Blanco," drew more than 300 people to the Fulton.

Rodriguez said he publicized the shows via a Spanish-language radio show on WLAN and by driving a loudspeaker truck through Latino neighborhoods in the city.

In the headlines:

Astronauts move into space cabin

11,000-acre fire rages in Florida

Drivers set for fastest Indy yet

75 years ago

In May 1948, a Columbia-area woman became the first Gold Star Mother in Lancaster County to bury two sons in the same ceremony.

Mrs. Fred Bigler had three sons who served in World War II - two were killed and one wounded.

Slain were Staff Sgt. Dan Benton, 23, a paratrooper who was killed in the D-Day assault in France, and his half-brother Pfc. Merlin Bigler, 19, a member of the Fourth Marine Division who was killed on Iwo Jima.

On May 28, the Biglers received word from Washington that the remains of the two deceased sons would be repatriated simultaneously, despite the fact that they would be coming from opposite sides of the globe. No date for their arrival was given, but the Biglers planned to inter both sons in a single ceremony.

The family's third son, Pfc. Fred Bigler Jr. suffered a skull injury in Germany in February 1945 and was still in treatment at a veterans' hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

In the headlines:

Old Jerusalem captured by Arabs

Film star's $50,000 brooch mistaken as "junk" by finder

Rail strike ban renewed till June 10

100 years ago

A progressive housing plan was proposed in Lancaster in May 1923, when Walter Russell, an artist and "apartment house engineer" from New York City, spoke here about the merits of cooperatively owned housing.

The idea of buying into an apartment co-op instead of renting was apparently unheard of in Lancaster, but Russell said about 75 percent of apartment buildings in New York City were operated in such a fashion.

Russell had acted in an advisory capacity for apartment building projects from Belgium to Argentina, and was thus engaged with a Lancaster project - a large apartment building to be constructed west of the city, just outside the city limits.

In the headlines:

Berlin offers land mortgage

Bryan declares science, religion do not conflict

