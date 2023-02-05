Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

What has since become a longstanding Lancaster tradition began in 1998, as the city introduced the concept of "First Friday" celebrations.

The program was announced by the Downtown Investment District in February, with the first event slated for May 1.

Each event would include art, music, retail promotions and strolling performers, taking inspiration from similar events in larger cities such as Philadelphia.

The very first First Friday was set to coincide with another downtown event, "Wheels, Wheels, Wheels," aimed at car culture enthusiasts. In addition to antique and classic car shows and automotive-themed art exhibits, the top deck of the Prince Street Parking Garage would be turned into a drive-in theater.

In the headlines:

Nations taking sides in Iraq crisis

National Airport to be renamed for Reagan

Vampire cult leader pleads guilty to killing

Check out the Feb. 5, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

The derailment of a freight train in Downingtown on Feb. 5, 1973, caused closure of the railroad line, evacuation of local residents and disruption of train schedules in Lancaster.

During the crash, a tanker car ruptured, spilling a noxious yellow gas across the area. More than 1,500 Downingtown residents were evacuated from the path of the cloud which was described as "rolling slowly eastward over the countryside" at a rate of about 3 miles an hour.

Officials said the gas, identified as nitrating acid, was "not poisonous," but that anyone exposed to it should seek medical attention.

The derailment involved 21 cars of a 118-car train bound for Harrisburg. The cause of the derailment was unknown.

In the headlines:

First POWs may be freed this week

Twelve skiers die in avalanches in Austrian Alps

Heat, floods hit Australia

Check out the Feb. 5, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Nine inches of snow fell on Lancaster on Feb. 4, 1948, and city residents turned out to watch a new contraption clearing snow from the streets.

For the first time, Lancaster's fleet of five snowplows, a bulldozer and dozens of men with shovels was enhanced by a "mechanical monster" that scooped the snow onto a conveyor belt, which then dumped it into a following dump truck.

The trucks would then dump the snow into a sewer along Conestoga Street, near John Farnum Field.

The conveyor machine, which drew crowds of onlookers as it made its way along city streets, was rented by the city from B.R. Kreider of Manheim.

In the headlines:

Further cut in Truman's budget demanded by GOP

UN publishes first big survey on world economic conditions

Rheumatic fever deaths top polio, specialist says

Check out the Feb. 5, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

During the time of Prohibition, raids on illicit purveyors of booze were fairly common in Lancaster County - both in the city and in more rural spots.

One such raid occurred in February 1923, when state police raided the Swan Hotel in Millersville.

Three arrests were made - the proprietor, his wife and the bartender - and police seized a quantity of illegal liquor and gambling paraphernalia.

All three faced charges related to the sale of alcohol, and the proprietor was additionally charged with "operating a bawdy and gambling house." There were several patrons in the hotel at the time of the raid, the Intelligencer reported, "including several women."

The patrons, regardless of gender, were not arrested.

In the headlines:

Pasha desires no war as Turk parley fails

German rail strike in Ruhr Valley in renewed

Check out the Feb. 5, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.