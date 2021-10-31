Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A longtime staple of the Lancaster County tourist landscape was getting ready to close in 1996, and locals were likely to miss it, too.

The Family Style Restaurant, a fixture on Lincoln Highway East since it opened in 1975, was preparing for its final day in business. Owned by local restaurateurs the Skiadas family, the restaurant had switched to a buffet setup from its original format of large bowls of food served to each table - family style, just like the name said.

Change notwithstanding, the crowds still came. Plenty of tourists (and locals as well) visited the restaurant each year, and the owners said they were closing not due to lack of business, but a desire to focus their attention elsewhere.

What would replace the local landmark? A set of four new restaurants - initially including Applebee's and Fuddruckers, now also featuring Texas Roadhouse and Lancaster Brewing Company, with IHOP occupying the former Fuddruckers spot.

In the headlines:

Detective set for O.J. testimony

Plane hits homes in Brazil, at least 98 believed dead

Superman creators will get monument

50 years ago

Road work was the focus of the Sunday News front page on Oct. 31 1971 - specifically, the ongoing construction of Route 222 North toward Reading.

The project was a complicated one, and was divided into four segments which carried a total cost of more than $25 million. The new highway would connect Lancaster with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at a new interchange to be built near Reamstown.

Aerial photos in the Sunday News showed the progress of the construction project, with the old Route 222 visible alongside the new highway.

Despite the publicity, motorists were a long way from actually being able to drive on the new road. Expected to open to the public piecemeal, the highway wasn't planned to be fully open until late 1973.

In the headlines:

Nixon vows to champion foreign aid

Manson clan member is found guilty

Priesthood celibacy is upheld

75 years ago

After World War II ended, life gradually returned to normal for Lancaster residents, and one sign of that change was brining back a Halloween tradition.

"First Halloween parade since war," the Intelligencer Journal headline read, and the city was preparing for a big one, complete with floats, bands, a Halloween Queen and people of all ages in costume.

Sponsored by the Lancaster Jay Cees, there was also a costume contest, with 200 cash prizes to be given out.

The Halloween Queen was Esther McClune of McCaskey High School, and she would be joined in the parade by 11 other queen contestants.

The entire path of the parade was to be illuminated by floodlights, as was the ultimate destination, the John Farnum playground off Water Street.

In the headlines:

U.S. will not disarm alone - Austin

Faith cure fails, polio victim dies

Both parties predict victory at polls in congressional campaign

100 years ago

A freight train derailed near Marietta in 1921, killing two railroad workers.

The engineer of the train, David Brubaker was thrown clear of the wreckage and escaping steam, and thus suffered only minor injuries.

The two men killed were identified as C. C. Everhart and H.S. Smith, of Enola and Harrisburg, respectively.

The Harrisburg office of the Pennsylvania Railroad was investigating the cause of the derailment, which overturned the engine and demolished 10 of the 80 freight cars in the train.

In the headlines:

Coolidge claims Harding anxious to help veterans

