Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Plans to build a CVS pharmacy at Prince and Lemon streets in Lancaster met with strong opposition in 1997, as local preservations came out in force to protect a historic warehouse that would be demolished at the site.

The Lancaster Storage Co. warehouse, built in 1881, was at the time one of 52 buildings in the city on the National Register of Historic Places.

More than 40 advocates for saving the warehouse packed into the tiny board room of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County for a March 26 meeting, talking of petitions, protests and even chaining themselves to the building.

Trust officials suggested more sedate methods of resistance, such as legal injunctions and trying to arrange a local buyer for the property.

CVS was planning a $1 million store for the site, and was expecting to begin demolition in about a month.

In the headlines:

Comet, suicides linked? // 39 members of mysterious computer cult found dead inside California mansion

U.S. urges mammograms for women in 40s

Maine bans gay marriages

Check out the March 27, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

Enterprising thieves managed to get no less than five color television sets out of a local hotel unnoticed in March 1972.

The Holiday Inn on Route 30 East was hit by burglars who entered several rooms on the fourth floor, disconnected the TV sets, and hauled them out of the hotel sometime in the overnight hours.

The sets were valued at $250 each, police said.

In the headlines:

Angry Ulster Protestants walk off jobs

Top court won't rule on long-haired students

Poll shows majority against legal marijuana

Check out the March 27, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In March 1947, the entirety of Hahnstown, a small community in Ephrata Township, was endangered by a fire that leapt from building to building, completely destroying five structures and damaging three others before firefighters managed to extinguish it.

The wind-whipped fire spread "with lightning speed," as crews from 11 fire departments struggled to lay hoses for 1.5 miles to feed water into the blaze.

Destroyed in the fire were two barns, one with a woodworking shop attached, a blacksmith shop, a house and a tobacco shed. Three other houses were damaged.

No one was hurt or killed in the blaze, which did damage estimated to be more than $60,000. The cause of the fire was undetermined, but it began in one of the barns.

In the headlines:

FBI chief says US reds are 'threat'

Little hope is held for 104 still in mine

Truman asks for speed on aid to Greece, Turkey

Check out the March 27, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

The early days of the automobile were chaotic in many cities, and Lancaster was no exception.

City police announced on March 27, 1922, that several new rules would be in place, effective immediately.

First, white lines were painted on streets at intersections, indicating pedestrian crosswalks, which motorists were expected to respect.

Second, whenever approaching an intersection where a traffic policeman was stationed, motorists were required to indicate which way they intended to drive. As this was before turn signals were commonplace, this would involve hand signals (or, presumably, shouting out the window to the officer).

And finally, it was made clear that in Lancaster city, pedestrians always had the right of way.

In the headlines:

Thousands given employment as steel industries resume work in face of coal strike

Three men shot to death in busy New York streets

Check out the March 27, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.