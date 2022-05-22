Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

An ongoing squabble over the fate of a historic warehouse and a proposed CVS pharmacy was in the news again in May 1997.

The Baumgardner Brothers Tobacco Warehouse, located at Prince and Lemon streets, had become a rallying point for historic preservationists, who opposed the property owner's plan to demolish the structure, as well as CVS's plan to build a pharmacy there. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

On May 21, city planners rejected the CVS plan, but preservationists had little to celebrate - the rejection was based on a "technicality" about stormwater that could be rectified and resubmitted for approval.

And the owner of the warehouse property, George Kratzert, annoyed with the city's handling of the process, speculated that he might tear down the old warehouse anyway, regardless of the status of the CVS plan.

In the headlines:

McVeigh prosecutor rests case in bombing

Shuttle pulls away from restocked space station

Mattel and Toys R Us offer wheelchair Barbie

Check out the May 22, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

There has long been a place in the newspaper for animals doing adorable things, especially on slow news days.

Take May 22, 1972, for example: That's when Sugar, a dog owned by the MacMillan family of the Manor Ridge neighborhood, made the news for helping to watch over a trio of abandoned baby rabbits.

The rabbits were about three weeks old, and had been found by the MacMillan children in the family's back yard, apparently abandoned by their mother.

The family took the rabbits in and proceeded to feed them by eyedropper. Sugar, rather than pursuing a dog's instinct to chase rabbits, was content to watch over the baby bunnies, the MacMillan said, almost treating them as her puppies.

In the headlines:

100,000 greet Nixon in Moscow

Vandal damages Pieta, but 'it can be repaired'

Actress Dame Rutherford dies at 80

Check out the May 22, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Quick action from an "ex-WAC" brought firefighters to a burning barn near Columbia on May 21, 1947, despite telephone service being knocked out by a thunderstorm.

Esther Seitz, 26, who served in the Women's Army Corps during World War II, was at home at her father's farm when a bolt of lightning struck the hay-filled barn and set it ablaze.

Seitz initially tried to telephone for help, but upon realizing that the storm had knocked out phone service, attempted to summon aid by ringing the farm's dinner bell.

However, the rope soon broke, and Seitz next climbed to the top of the building on which the bell was mounted and rang it by hand. She then fell from the top of the building, injuring her leg on the way down.

Despite her injury, her efforts were successful and the nearby Mountville Fire Company responded to the ringing bell - but they were too late to save the barn, which was quickly consumed by fire for a loss of $20,000.

In the headlines:

Steel strikes banned for 2 years

28 defendants freed by jury at lynching trial

Amerlia Earhart on government mission when lost, mother says

Check out the May 22, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

After a week-long investigation in May 1922, police announced they had identified the parents of an infant abandoned on the doorstep of a Lancaster city home.

The parents were questioned by police, but their names were not made public. The mother was said to be middle-aged and employed as a domestic worker in Lancaster.

The father, who was married to another woman, was said to be employed as a chauffeur "by a prominent local family." He admitted to having "improper relations" with the mother, but denied that he was the father of the baby.

The infant was in good health and was being cared for at Lancaster General Hospital.

In the headlines:

Irish premier wants 'retribution' for murders

Many are missing as liner sinks

Check out the May 22, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.