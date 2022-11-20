Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

On Nov. 20, 1997, the New Era provided an update on Hans, a 9-year-old German Shepherd who was recovering nicely after being shot during a convenience store robbery.

Hans, owned by Richard Peck and Peck's mother and stepfather, Dawn and Al Cramer, had been tied to his doghouse on the family property next to CR's Friendly Market in New Providence. When two masked gunmen robbed the store, Hans began barking at the commotion.

Police said the gunmen had robbed another convenience store just minutes before. As they were leaving the CR's store, one of the men shot Hans, who by that time was barking frantically.

However, quick veterinary care and a bit of luck meant that the bullet that struck the dog did no serious damage, despite passing through his body from chest to groin.

The suspects in the robbery had been arrested and faced several charges relating to the robberies, including animal cruelty.

In the headlines:

Iraq OKs return of U.N. teams with Americans

Septuplets all doing well day after 'miracle' birth

Unabomber suspect's diary says he would kill

Check out the Nov. 20, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In November 1972, the New Era provided some recipes for the relatively recent ritual of gathering on fall weekends to watch football on television.

"Now that well over 60 million football fans are following the plays on TV these fall weekends, the care and feeding of game watchers has shifted from tailgate picnics to brunches or snacks in the living room or den," the story began.

Several recipes followed, including a suggested starter: The unfortunately named "Hot Beefy Mary Soup." As the name suggests, this was a meaty version of a Bloody Mary presented in soup form, but still with plenty of booze in the recipe.

For an accompaniment, the article suggested a bacon-cheese bread baked into a football shape, with bacon strips in the place of laces.

There was a healthy splash of bourbon in this recipe, too.

In the headlines:

President Nixon issues Thanksgiving Day proclamation

High blood pressure, strokes linked

Penn scientists test pollution on mummy

Check out the Nov. 20, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In November 1947, expansion of the Lancaster Municipal Airport was well under way.

Grading and earth-moving had begun in October, and was expected to continue throughout the fall. Concrete for new runways would be poured in spring of 1948, with a target opening date for the expanded airport set for sometime in the fall of that year.

More than 274 acres of Manheim Township farmland were acquired for the project, at a cost of $175,000. The cost of grading and paving the new runways was about $800,000.

In the headlines:

Labor crises topple French cabinet head

France, Italy, Austria to get winter relief

Jerusalem status agreed on by UN partition group

Check out the Nov. 20, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

A "liquor farm" near Elizabethtown was raided by state police in November 1922, breaking up a moonshine operation that had been operating out of an old barn.

Police seized two large stills, as well as $2,000 worth of moonshine - more than $35,000 in 2022 dollars.

They also arrested the alleged owner of the operation, Fred Brown, alias "The Dutch Hermit." Police said Brown's barn was known as "the little bar in the hills," and was frequented by motorists, despite the fact that it was three miles off the main road.

In the headlines:

German cabinet crisis not settled

Newberry resigns U.S. Senate seat after long fight

Check out the Nov. 20, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.