Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

A 200-year-old barn owned by state Rep. John Barley and his brother, Abram, was destroyed in a fire on July 7, 1997, and three days later, fire marshals determined the cause - children playing with matches.

The loss in the blaze was estimated at $300,000, fire marshals said. The fire was unintentional, and was the result of several unnamed juveniles lighting matches in the barn.

The barn was part of a 150-acre farm in Conestoga, one of several properties owned by the Barleys.

In the headlines:

TV industry OKs plan to rate content

Abstinence-only sex education fails

Crop circles spotted in New Jersey

Check out the July 10, 1997, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

The Fulton Opera House held auditions in July 1972 for parts in a play called "Captain Jinks of the Horse Marines" and, perhaps unusually for theatrical auditions, none of the hopeful thespians appeared nervous - even though most of them had no stage experience whatsoever.

Of course, that casual attitude might have been because the actors in question were dogs, trying out for three minor parts in the show.

Fifteen pups of varying age, breed and color showed up to try out for the three parts, which included one hand-held dog and two large dogs, all part of an opera singer's entourage.

The handheld role went to Ollie, a pug owned by Grant Kingswell of Lancaster, and the two large-dog roles were given to two Newfoundlands, O'Reilly and Mattie, both owned by Laura O'Connor of Leola.

None of the three had appeared on stage before.

In the headlines:

Philles fire Lucchesi, name Owens manager // Team has worst record in majors

Pentagon Papers jury selection starts

Man shot in 1934 coughs up bullet

Check out the July 10, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

A brief flare of violence erupted July 9, 1947, as striking workers picketed the Armstrong Cork Co. facility on Liberty Street in Lancaster.

Six weeks into the strike, a group of about 20 men who wanted to return to work attempted to push through the line of about 200 strikers. Fists flailed for about a minute before police arrived and calmed the crowd.

One member of the back-to-work group was arrested after the melee.

In the headlines:

Senate approves arms unification

Several thousand arrested in reported Greek revolt

Strengthening of UN aimed for in Congress moves

Check out the July 10, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Theft of chickens from Lancaster County farms was a family common crime in the early 20th Century, but in July 1922, one theft was unusually ambitious.

Late in the evening of July 9, chicken thieves hit the farm of Frank Brubaker, located between New Providence and Quarryville, stealing 125 birds.

As if to add insult to injury, they then returned early the next morning and stole the chicken coop.

Brubaker and his wife were awakened by the sound of an engine outside their farmhouse on both occasions, but by the time they ventured outside, the thieves were gone - the first time, the Brubakers found the recently-purchased chicken house empty; the second time they found it missing.

In the headlines:

Guardsmen handle Illinois rail strike

Harding proposes miners work till scale is settled

Check out the July 10, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.