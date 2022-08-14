Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Elizabethtown Area School Board members heard from angry district residents in August 1997, after the board decided to stamp seventh-grade science books with a disclaimer about evolution.

Several residents spoke at the board's Aug. 12 meeting, claiming the new policy was ill-advised and guided solely by the board's desire to teach creationism in schools.

A month earlier, the board had voted unanimously to add stamped disclaimers to new textbooks stating that evolution was merely a theory. The board had expressed "alarm" at the contents of the new textbooks, with board member Carol Miller saying the book "makes us think that we are nothing but a higher form of animal."

Residents protesting the disclaimer included Mike Kerker, a biologist with 40 years of experience, who pointed out that the textbook as written refers to the "theory of evolution" as a "hypothesis," meaning that the disclaimer stamps were redundant and unnecessary. He the disclaimer served no purpose aside from the religious agenda of the board.

In the headlines:

Coroner's report provides new details into JonBenet's death

Officer accused of torturing suspect arrested

UPS, Teamsters to resume talks today in Washington

Check out the Aug. 14, 1997, Intelligencer Journal here.

50 years ago

The Pinetown covered bridge was on the move in August 1972.

The historic span over the Conestoga River was washed off its moorings during Tropical Storm Agnes, ending up on nearby Butter Road. Portions of the bridge were able to be salvaged, and the structure was moved back to its original location rather than being rebuilt from scratch.

The move was expected to take three days. Once fully relocated and rebuilt, the bridge would also be raised higher above the river's average water line to protect it from future floods.

Also in the news on Aug. 14 was the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pennsylvania Railroad Museum in Strasburg.

The $1.8 million project was first proposed in 1963, and was expected to be completed in December 1973. Various state and local dignitaries were on hand to introduce the project, which would consist of two buildings - one to house "rolling stock," and an entrance building that would also contain a library and offices.

In the headlines:

GOP's platform panel opens Miami hearing

Kissinger in secret session with Reds

Chess champion will defend title in 1975

Check out the Aug. 14, 1972, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

In 1947, the Pennsylvania Turnpike was in the planning stages - and those plans raised concerns about the superhighway possibly running through Lancaster County.

The initial Pennsylvania Turnpike, which opened in 1940, was less than half of the highway's current length. The 160-mile highway connected Irwin and Carlisle. In 1947, plans were announced to extend the Turnpike west from Irwin to the Ohio border and east from Carlisle to Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Gov. James Duff announced the plan on Aug. 13, 1947, fueling speculation about whether the road would cut through Lancaster County's fertile farmland.

Several potential routes were mentioned in the Aug. 14 Intelligencer Journal, including one that would run along the Susquehanna River before cutting across the southern portion of the county, and another one that would take the highway from Harrisburg to Elizabethtown and then on to Brownstown and New Holland.

In the headlines:

Marshall seeks to bypass Russian on Korea negotiations

Onetime members of Capone gang paroled

Atomic-powered Navy under study

Check out the Aug. 14, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

You never know what you might find while out camping.

For example, in August 1922, two girls wandered away from their YWCA campsite along the Octorara Creek near Quarryville and discovered a sizable moonshine operation.

The pair came across a "huge" still, surrounded by crates of bottled moonshine, apparently ready to be shipped to consumers.

A significant amount of illicit liquor had been distributed in the Quarryville area, the Intelligencer reported, and some local residents suspected that most or all of the liquor came from that still.

The operation consisted of several metal tanks, some as large as seven feet tall, and numerous hoses, pipes and wooden vats. Tire tracks indicated that crates of booze were then loaded onto trucks to be distributed.

Significant efforts had been made to conceal the still, with felled trees, branches, vines and moss being used to hide the project. What wasn't hidden, however, was the smell of fermenting hooch, which the girls said was intense throughout the area.

In the headlines:

Lord Northcliffe, noted British publisher, dead

Seventh week of rail shop strike finds more lines crippled

Check out the Aug. 14, 1922, Lancaster Intelligencer here.