Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

For decades, Lancaster County was a fast-growing place to live.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, the county grew by a rate of about 13 percent each decade. And in the 1980s, the residential growth rate soared to more than 16 percent, according to United States Census Bureau data. The second half of the 1980s was the peak of that period of growth, at nearly 10 percent over just five years.

But in March 1996, census information from the first half of the '90s indicated that growth had slowed, a fact which opponents of sprawl and proponents of farmland preservation celebrated.

The 5.8 percent growth rate for previous five years was the lowest in more than a quarter century. Lancaster County had been one of the fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania for decades prior to the slowdown, continuing its growth even during periods when the population of many Pennsylvania counties was shrinking.

In the headlines:

Sheep cloned, could be first step toward producing 'super' animals

Three GIs jailed for Okinawa rape

In one year, Internet investing soared from $100 million to $1 billion

Check out the March 7, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

Johnny Cash's now-legendary performance at Folsom Prison in 1968 was still relatively recent news when a similar event happened here.

Local country-rock artist Paul Thomas played two shows at Lancaster County Prison in February and March of 1971, performing for a crowd of 176 inmates.

Such concerts were a new event for the prison, and warden Kenneth Cliff said they may be "one of the most potent morale factors" he had ever seen. Thomas opened his set with Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues," and played a variety of country and early rock 'n' roll hits.

For part of the March 6 show, he was joined onstage by popular local singer Jimmy Rock, who belted out a rousing rendition of "Jailhouse Rock."

In the headlines:

Estimate casts doubt on Viet pullout speed

A growing operation: Spare parts for humans

Gun-running gangsters blamed for fueling terrorism in N. Ireland

Check out the March 7, 1971, Sunday News here.

What happens when you resign your job in public service and the governmental body you serve refuses to accept that resignation?

Perhaps you simply go back to work - as Lancaster's Commissioner of Police Albert Carlson did in 1946.

Carlson, who had served in his post since 1938, tendered his resignation less than 24 hours after Lancaster Mayor Dale Cary ordered him to drop charges against 14 people who were arrested during the recently ended transit workers strike.

However, city council unanimously refused to accept his resignation, after which Carlson withdrew his resignation and agreed to continue in his position. Neither Carlson nor Cary offered any further public comment on the matter.

In the headlines:

Believe telephone strike averted

Chinese batteries fire on French ships off Haiphong

All French nationals are barred from Spain and her possessions

Check out the March 7, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

There was some positive medical news reported in the March 7, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer: Several areas of the county that had been quarantined for outbreaks of scarlet fever were again reopened.

Millersville and Rohrerstown had been under quarantine, and lifting of the restrictions on March 6 allowed churches and schools to reopen.

At the same time, quarantines due to mumps outbreaks were lifted in Neffsville and Rothville.

County medical inspector C. Howard Witmer was pleased with the improvement in the county's overall battle against infectious diseases, and said that with the lifting of those quarantines, no area in the county was under medical quarantine.

In the headlines:

German proposals unacceptable

Lenin blames uprising on lack of food and fuel

Check out the March 7, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.