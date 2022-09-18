Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

In September 1997, a colossal construction site on Route 30 was running behind.

The multi-year, $83 million project was the largest road construction project ever in South Central Pennsylvania. It would reshape and expand the highway dramatically between Route 283 and Route 222.

The former Route 30 was a four-lane road with close-packed, narrow exits for Fruitville Pike, Lititz Pike and Oregon Pike. The new road would be six lanes wide and would have two-lane feeder roads running parallel to the main highway on either side, allowing access to the "pikes" without having to get on Route 30 proper.

Also in the project was a reworking of the Route 283 interchange, including repaving that highway from Route 30 to Route 741.

However, the massive project was running significantly behind schedule, causing PennDOT officials to begin levying daily fines on Balfour Beatty, the UK-based construction contractor in charge of the project.

As of September, the fines were about $4,500 a day, but if a November deadline was missed - which looked likely - the fines would increase to nearly $25,000 a day.

In the headlines:

Clinton rejects land mine ban, cites GI safety

Intel chip-making breakthrough may double computer memory

Red Skelton, gentle clown-comedian, dies

50 years ago

Zinn's Diner, the Denver restaurant perhaps best known as the home of "Big Amos," a 15-foot-tall fiberglass sculpture of an Amish man, was destroyed by fire in September 1972.

The fire started in the kitchen late on a Saturday evening, when about 100 patrons and 20 employees were in the diner. A french fry cooker caught fire, but the automatic fire extinguisher failed and the fire quickly spread as the restaurant was evacuated.

Christian Zinn, the owner of the 160-seat restaurant, described the aftermath of the fire as a "near total loss," with damage estimated at $300,000. However, he said he planned to begin rebuilding immediately, and hoped to reopen in a matter of a few months.

Built in 1950, the small diner was expanded significantly in 1969 - which is also when Big Amos was added, in an effort to appeal to tourists.

In the headlines:

North Viet releases three U.S. POWs

Nixon acts to increase oil imports

Israelis end search-and-destroy Lebanon mission

75 years ago

"Meatless days," which caused homemakers to think outside traditional midcentury cuisine concepts during World War II, returned in 1947, as food prices jumped beyond the scope of many household budgets.

Consequently, tips for stretching one's food budget appeared on the front page of the New Era on Sept. 18. Providing those tips was Ann Galbreath, cafeteria manager for Lancaster city's school district.

City schools were scheduling one or two days each week as "meatless" days, so Galbreath had plenty of experience with this issue.

Her recommendations included serving vegetable-heavy dishes flavored with meat broths, liberal use of rice, pasta or bread to stretch dishes farther and cooking with cheaper meats, such as hamburger and bacon.

In the headlines:

Storm returns to West Florida coast

Floods in Tokyo follow typhoon

Man trapped in well 21 hours extricated by 100 volunteers

100 years ago

Family drama made the front page of the Intelligencer on Sept. 18, 1922, when a would-be-bride was left behind when her groom-to-be skipped town at the last minute.

Virginia Souders of Mountville was just a days from her wedding - for which she had sent out more than 100 invitations - when her fiancé, Ezra Huber, bought two train tickets to Los Angeles and left town.

Huber was soon detained in St. Louis, Missouri, and arrested, accused of also absconding with $1,500 of his father's money.

(Also missing at the same time was the wife of Huber's older brother, and speculation was rampant that the second ticket purchased was for her.)

The heartbroken Miss Souders was reported "Ill and confined to her bed," but she did provide an emphatic quote to the Intelligencer:

"I'm through with men for life."

In the headlines:

Rescuers break into mine where 47 are trapped

British Armada to defend neutral territory against Turks

