25 years ago

The Intelligencer Journal's Lifestyle section ran a story on Sept. 17, 1998, about a local woman who received an unusual business certification - Donna Smith of Akron had just become a CBA, or certified balloon artist.

Smith had been working for Balloon Central in Akron since 1995, after previously working a variety of jobs, including in marketing for the Mennonite Central Committee and as a newspaper correspondent. But it was in balloon art, Smith said, that she found her niche.

She made giant balloon seahorses for the Ephrata High School prom's "Under the Sea" theme, and decorated rooms from tiny fire halls to Willow Valley's massive Palm Court.

Her CBA, which she touted "with tongue in cheek," was available to members of the Qualatex Balloon Network trade organization who paid $200 plus materials to take a course and pass written and practical exams. Smith was one of just 15 CBAs in the state at the time of her certification.

In the headlines:

GOP close to releasing Clinton tape

Penn State's frats to go dry for recruiting

FCC eyes approving faster modems

50 years ago

Attendees of the Lancaster County Republican Committee's fall fund-raiser in 1973 unknowingly had dinner with a future U.S. president.

George Bush, then the national chairman of the Republican party, was the keynote speaker for the dinner, which would be held in October at the Historic Strasburg Inn.

Bush, described in the article as a former Congressman from Texas and former representative to the United Nations, was expected to provide county Republicans with first-hand knowledge of their party's workings at the national level.

In 1973, Bush - who had just taken over as party chairman that year, at President Richard Nixon's suggestion - was in high demand as a speaker for GOP events. Tickets to the local fundraiser were $100, which included dinner and the reception where Bush would speak.

In the headlines:

IBM ruled monopoly in Telex suit

Two adrift in Caribbean for 17 days are rescued

Sextuplets born in Colorado

75 years ago

Several hundred people packed into a Lancaster courtroom on Sept. 16, 1948, to hear - and talk - about zoning.

The city was planning to implement its first-ever zoning rules, and officials, business owners, clergy and ordinary citizens seemingly all had something to say about it. Proponents of zoning outnumbered opponents at the two-and-a-half hour meeting, at least among those who spoke.

The zoning ordinance had been in the works for about 18 months, and opposition to it took two forms - those who were opposed to certain aspects of the ordinance and those who were opposed to any zoning at all. The former group was largely placated by assurances that the ordinance could be amended or altered in the future.

Those opposed to any zoning at all were unmoved by expert testimony about the benefits of zoning. They focused mainly on fears that industry would be forced out of the city if zoning were to be implemented.

In the headlines:

Soviet jeeps raid U.S. zone in Berlin

Scientist suggests atom may solve natural history riddles

Psychiatrist advocates truth serum for foreign ministers

100 years ago

In September 1923, Lancaster residents for the first time had seven-day-a-week access to the news, as the Sunday News was introduced to fill the gap between the Saturday afternoon Intelligencer and the Monday morning News-Journal.

Launched on Sept. 16, the new paper was highlighted on the front page of the next day's Intelligencer, where it was described thus:

"The Sunday News is a son of the Intelligencer, and a daughter of the News-Journal, and a grandchild of Steinman and Steinman."

The new paper was described as boasting "pages on pages of spot news, features, comics and whatnot."

Looking ahead, the paper was expected to expand in both size and quality, with a color comics page targeted for an unspecified future date.

In the headlines:

Tennis star sails his 30-foot boat across sea alone

Canoe golf latest aquatic sport for fair sex

