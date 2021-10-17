Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

It doesn't happen often, but every once in a while, Lancaster County is rattled by an earthquake.

One of those times was Oct. 17, 1996. A rumbling earthquake startled residents of the county's southern end in the morning, and while it was very mild - only 2.5 on the Richter scale - it was enough to wake people up, rattle breakfast dishes and send people running out of their homes.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the vicinity of Rising Sun, Maryland, and it was most strongly felt in Lancaster County south of Quarryville. At Millersville University, where the geology department measured the quake, it was not strong enough to be felt by humans.

In the headlines:

Yeltsin fires security chief, coup rumors fly

Judge bans man from Internet use after he transmits insults, threats

Mars probe to have web site

Check out the Oct. 17, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

The front page of the Oct. 17, 1971, Sunday News featured stories about two public works projects in Lancaster, one of which had stalled, the other of which was moving right along.

The stalled project was the revamping of Penn Square into its present-day configuration. Prior to the reconstruction of the square, traffic passed on all four sides of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, resulting in significant snarls.

A proposal to relocate the monument was considered, but instead a plan was devised to shrink the monument's base area by about 50 percent, connect the monument to the northeastern quadrant of the square via brick sidewalks and reconfigure traffic so it only passed on two sides of the monument.

The work was expected to begin in the spring of 1971, but had been repeatedly delayed and was not expected to start until the spring of 1972.

Meanwhile, the plan to develop Lancaster County Central Park was progressing, with state officials set to sign off on the first phase of an eventual 11-phase plan to create the park, which is today the centerpiece of the county's parks system.

There had been some delays resulting from the state needing to evaluate the county's pollution mitigation efforts - due to the fact that a portion of the park had served as a landfill until just a few years earlier - but the Department of Environmental Resources had given the thumbs-up, and the project was all but ready to get under way.

The first phase would focus on the area immediately surrounding the county swimming pool, and was to feature three new pavilions, rest rooms, gardens and walking trails.

In the headlines:

H. Rap Brown shot in NY

Kissinger en route to China

British soldier killed in Belfast

Check out the Oct. 17, 1971, Sunday News here.

75 years ago

Three passengers and the driver of a bus were injured in 1946 when it left Marietta Pike and crashed into an old concrete trestle at the site of the bridge over the Little Conestoga Creek on Oct. 16, 1946.

The Lebanon Auto Bus Co. bus, driving the Marietta-Lancaster route, was badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Remarkably, only one passenger, a 12-year-old girl, was hospitalized. Two passengers and the driver suffered minor injuries, and the remaining six passengers were not hurt at all.

The crash was attributed to a breakdown in the steering system of the bus, according to the driver.

In the headlines:

U.S. suspends aid to Czech government

Goering carried secret of death potion to his grave

GI hangman hoped to execute Nazis

Check out the Oct. 17, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Charles H. Rudisill, of Lancaster, was declared dead in the fall of 1921, but the ruling was revoked after he "presented an entirely uncorpselike appearance" when walking into the county courthouse to contest the ruling.

He and his brother, John, both attested to his continued existence among the living.

Rudisill had left Lancaster County 14 years earlier and his relatives, having not heard from him in that time, had asked that he be declared legally dead.

His estate, valued at about $1,000, was to be divided among them.

In the headlines:

Freight rate reduction will not prevent strike

Government is making plans to run railroads

Check out the Oct 17, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.