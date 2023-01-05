With the news that two former R.R. Donnelley printing plants in Lancaster County will be closing this year, another chapter in the history of a longtime local employer is drawing to a close.

Those plants - and the larger Donnelley company - employed thousands of county residents for more than 60 years.

Here's a look back at the history of Donnelley's operations in Lancaster County, via the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Founded in Chicago in 1864, the original R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. printing plant was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. However, by the early years of the 20th Century, Donnelley had recovered to become a major player in printing, producing everything from encyclopedias to magazines to the promotional literature for the Model T Ford.

By the mid-century, the company had grown to become the largest printing house in the nation, buying and building plants in several states.

Donnelley first came to Lancaster County in 1958, purchasing the former Lancaster Fairgrounds tract along Harrisburg Pike.

The next year, Donnelley purchased the Rudisill and Co. printing plant at Prince and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city - the current location of Pennsylvania College of Art & Design. Rudisill had been operating in the city since 1939.

Even as operations at the former Rudisill plant continued under new management, the company was quickly looking to build a new facility in the county.

The Harrisburg Pike tract was rumored to be slated for a new Donnelley plant that would print Life magazine. That plant, however, was built in Connecticut in 1960 while the Lancaster County tract still sat empty.

In 1962, rather than build a new plant here, Donnelley purchased the vacant Cal-Dak plant on Steel Way, which had previously manufactured household goods such as step stools, barbecue grills and lawn furniture. Most operations from the downtown plant were relocated to Steel Way.

Nearly a decade later, Donnelley announced plans to finally build a new printing plant along Harrisburg Pike, with the primary purpose of printing phone books for "the eastern area of the United States," according to the company's contract with Western Electric.

That plant opened in 1972, 14 years after Donnelley purchased the former Lancaster Fairgrounds.

In 1979, Donnelley bought the former Schick plant on Greenfield Road, which had made razors and hairdryers, and converted it to another large printing facility, this one with the primary purpose of producing TV Guide magazine.

Six years later, Donnelley announced plans for a massive expansion of the Harrisburg Pike site, doubling its size. Set to open in May 1986, the new facilities would be devoted mainly to producing color mail-order catalogs for retail businesses.

With the rise of the internet, the demand for products such as phone books and TV Guide diminished, but Donnelley was able to increase catalog production through the late 1990s and early 2000s, printing catalogs for the likes of Nordstrom, Williams-Sonoma, Bloomingdale's, Eddie Bauer and Kohl's.

Over the years, the local Donnelley Printing company spun off several smaller divisions, such as Donnelley Financial, which operated facilities on Steel Way and Horseshoe Road, and GeoSystems, a computer mapping company that evolved from Donnelley's cartographic division in 1990.

GeoSystems went on to great success with the launch of MapQuest, an online mapping service which was sold to AmericaOnline in 2000 for $1.1 billion.

The longstanding printing plants fared much worse in the new millennium. As demand for catalogs and magazines dwindled - and phone book production ended completely in 2015 - numerous rounds of staff layoffs took place.

In 2016, Donnelley spun off the two plants as part of a new entity called LSC Communications, with headquarters in Chicago.

LSC failed to turn a profit for the next three years, and filed for bankruptcy in April 2020, before being bought by Atlas Holdings in December of that year.