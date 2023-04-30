Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

At the end of April 1998, Lancaster County was gearing up for Heritage Month.

The month of May would see numerous events focused on local history thanks to an effort by a coalition of organizations including the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Dutch Convention and Visitors Bureau and the county commissioners.

The aim of the project was twofold - to give tourists more reasons to visit the county, and to help locals learn about the place they called home.

Among the events scheduled for the coming month were a Scots-Irish Heritage Weekend in Elizabethtown, a Native American Festival in Bainbridge, and historical celebrations at Rock Ford and Central Market.

In the headlines:

Final 'Seinfeld' ads cost more than Super Bowl ads

Tainted beef recalled, but most probably eaten

Computer buying ignites U.S. economy

50 years ago

In April 1973, the Conestoga Valley High School student council made a bold move: Asking the school board to allow smoking at the high school.

While smoking was prohibited at all county high schools including CV, administrators agreed that restrooms were "filled with cigarette smoke" and smoking was increasing among students.

However, the CV board said, the solution wasn't to designate a student smoking area like the student council had requested. Rather, they hoped to continue trying to tackle the problem via a mix of education, enforcement of rules and punishment of rule-breakers.

In the headlines:

Kleindienst, Erlichman, Dean, Haldeman quit over Watergate

'Simplified' Form 1040 proposed

Federal drug agents raid wrong address

75 years ago

A birthday party for a 15-year-old girl made the front page of the Intelligencer Journal on April 30, 1948.

The party was notable because the guest of honor, Milagrina Vioda, lived in the Philippines while her party was happening in Lancaster County.

Hosted by the Henry G. Sweitzer family of Mount Joy, the party included the two Sweitzer children, Shirley Ann and Henry, and about two dozen of their friends, all of whom brought gifts for Milagrina.

The Sweitzers came to know Milagrina's family as a result of charity work they had done to help families and children in the Philippines in the aftermath of World War II.

Milagrina knew of the party in advance, and sent photos and a thank-you letter to the Sweitzer children, who spent the next several days packing all of the gifts for shipment to the birthday girl, half a world away.

In the headlines:

Arab-Jew ceasefire agreement brings temporary lull in Jaffa

Red issue splits Europe's workers into two factions

New substances from atom seen

100 years ago

A "Boys' Parade" trouped through the streets of Lancaster at the end of April 1923, kicking off the Rotary-sponsored "Boys' Week."

The week was intended to connect boys with civic leaders - members of organizations such as the Rotary Club as well as Kiwanis and Lions clubs - to inspire them to academic success and hard work.

The week of in-school events kicked off with the parade which, despite a persistent drizzle, saw some 3,000 boys gather to march through the city, singing songs and waving banners.

The banners bore a variety of slogans, including "Boys - A nation's greatest asset," "One boy in school is worth two in the pool halls" and, of course, "These are the boys who will marry your daughters."

In the headlines:

Ireland ignores peace offer

'Millionaire hobo' declares followers are not tramps

