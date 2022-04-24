Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

Some Marticville Elementary School students had to wait longer than usual at their bus stop on April 24, 1997, as their bus driver stopped to help rescue a construction worker who was trapped under a piece of overturned equipment.

At about 8 a.m., Penn Manor bus driver Brian Sullenberger had just dropped off his middle school student and was about to start the rounds of elementary school bus stops when he spotted an overturned roller truck on Red Hill Road in Martic Township.

PennDOT driver Ralph Nissly was trapped under the 12-ton machine, with his left hand crushed and bleeding heavily, and his left leg pinned under a roll bar. He had been driving the roller truck to a job site and had overturned it mere minutes before Sullenberger drove by.

Sullenberger immediately stopped and radioed for an ambulance, then set to work cutting power to the roller truck's engine and freeing Nissly's leg. At press time, Nissly was hospitalized and reported to be in good condition.

In the headlines:

Okla. City bomb trial under way

63-year-old becomes world's oldest new mom

Coming soon: Buying stamps on the Web

50 years ago

In a stroke of remarkable luck, a Lancaster County couple survived their motorboat plunging over Holtwood Dam in April 1972.

John Leonhard, 28, and Karen Gravenor, 26, were out for a day of boating on Lake Aldred in Leonhard's 16-foot fiberglass boat when the boat got caught in the swirling currents near the top of the dam. Pulled over the dam, the boat dropped 50 feet, landing right-side-up in the water below. (Fortunately, the water level that day was high enough that the jagged rocks at the base of the dam were submerged.)

Once at the bottom of the dam, Leonhard tried unsuccessfully to restart the motor before the boat was eventually swamped in the turbulent water.

The couple was found clinging to some bushes on an island near the York shore below the dam. They were treated and released at Lancaster General Hospital.

In the headlines:

Astronauts leave moon; linkup OK

B-52s resume raids over North Vietnam

Ex-slave marks 130th birthday

75 years ago

The New Era published a short front-page feature April 24, 1947, about a group of Franklin & Marshall students who had "invaded the baby-sitting field, long considered the province of teen-age girls."

Six students, five of whom were former servicemen, had decided to earn some extra cash by taking care of children - usually boys - between the ages of 4 and 12.

An afternoon might involve teaching the boys some baseball skills, while reading fairytales would be a typical evening activity.

One member of the group was especially well qualified: He had a 2-year-old daughter of his own.

In the headlines:

Big 4 parley is adjourned as failure

10 percent price-cutting move wins Truman's praise

Here's a tip to all brides: Wed a man smarter than you

100 years ago

There are numerous ways to register to vote nowadays, and registration can be done pretty much any time. But 100 years ago, there was only one way - and one day - for Lancaster residents to register.

Before each election, a Registration Day was held, when unregistered voters could show up at their polling places to register to vote.

On April 24, 1922, the Lancaster Intelligencer ran a front-page notice about the looming Registration Day on April 26, complete with a list of each precinct and polling place in the city.

"It is imperative," the notice stated, "that every citizen see that Wednesday does not slip by without he or she being officially registered, as required by law."

In the headlines:

Poincare declares Germany must pay France war debts

Greek troops take towns from Turks after heavy fight

