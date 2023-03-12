Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 years ago

After years of being chased away from schools and public squares, Lancaster's skateboarders were finally going to get a city-sponsored skatepark, officials announced in March 1998.

A public meeting was slated for March 12, when county parks representatives would outline a proposal to build a custom skatepark in the Williamson area of Lancaster County Central Park. City and county officials had been meeting with local skateboarders since December 1997 to address their concerns.

In April, a design competition would determine the final layout of the park, with three teams - each consisting of skaters, builders and designers - developing proposals for consideration.

In the headlines:

Mile-wide asteroid on path that could hit Earth in 2028

Income gap in U.S. work force is widening

Teens tune in to WB for 'Dawson's Creek,' 'Buffy'

Check out the March 12, 1998, Lancaster New Era here.

50 years ago

In March 1973, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra performed two identical concerts geared toward elementary school-aged children. That's not unusual, but what was unusual was the fact that the program included a piece that was written and conducted by a child.

Ten-year-old Leslie Uyeda conducted "March for Chesapeake," a piece she wrote for piano which was then scored for orchestra by symphony conductor Louis Vyner. Her composition, which was inspired by her pet hermit crab, Chesapeake, won first place in a national competition the previous year - when she was just 9.

Uyeda's time at the conductor's podium wasn't the only appearance of children in the concert - the orchestra was accompanied by a troupe of 20 young ballet students for a performance of Gounod's "Faust."

The concerts took place in the auditorium at McCaskey High School. About 3,500 students attended over the course of the afternoon.

In the headlines:

Hanoi will free 108 POWs on Wednesday

China frees CIA agent held 20 years

Nixon says he'll bar aides from testifying

Check out the March 12, 1973, Lancaster New Era here.

75 years ago

Another covered bridge was being dismantled to make way for a more modern crossing, the New Era reported on March 12, 1948.

The bridge that carried South Duke Street across the Conestoga River - near the site that, 50 years later, would be proposed as a county skatepark - was being demolished and the roadway was being rerouted to remove a sharp curve that had led into the old bridge.

The covered bridge, known variously as the Old Factory Bridge and the Sunnyside Bridge, measured more than 200 feet in length, and had been built in 1867.

In the headlines:

Truman calls for halt in spread of communism

Five nations adopt Western pact

Threat empties U.S. consulate

Check out the March 12, 1948, Intelligencer Journal here.

100 years ago

Might Lancaster be the source of the next Hollywood movie star?

That possibility was being considered in March 1923, when the Lancaster Intelligencer, in partnership with the talent-hunters of National Screen Scouts, called for any aspiring actors to submit their photographs to be considered for screen tests.

National Screen Scouts cameramen would be coming to Lancaster to film - free of charge - screen tests for anyone chosen based on their submitted photos.

"Clever babies" were sought, as well as children and adult actors. The opportunity was the first of its kind ever to be offered in Lancaster County.

In the headlines:

Storm kills 20 near Jackson, Tenn.

Modern Garden of Eden discovered by British explorer

Check out the March 12, 1923, Lancaster Intelligencer here.