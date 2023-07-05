There are more than 67,000 references to the Hamilton Watch Co. in the LNP | LancasterOnline archives. Many are wedding announcements or obituaries for employees - a testament to how deeply entwined the company was with the Lancaster community.

But Hamilton wasn't just a company of local renown - it grew into a global brand, bringing numerous innovations to the world of timekeeping. Hamilton products were used by railroads, in the military - and worn on the wrists of celebrities such as Elvis Presley, who sported a Hamilton Ventura in "Blue Hawaii."

With news that Hamilton Watch will be coming back to Lancaster after more than half a century - to open a retail shop in the former Bowman Technical School - here's a look at five key moments in Hamilton history.

1. The founding

Hamilton Watch Co. was formed in November 1892 from the purchase and merger of two bankrupt watch manufacturers. The Keystone Standard Watch Co. of Lancaster provided the factory building along Columbia Avenue, and a watch company in Aurora, Illinois, provided the machinery, which was shipped to Lancaster in January 1893.

The stockholders of the new company initially chose the name Columbian Watch Co. but, upon learning that "Columbian" was a trademark held by another watchmaker, opted for the Hamilton name. The name was chosen in honor of James Hamilton, a notable local figure who was the original owner of the tract of land where the watch factory was located.

2. 'The Watch of Railroad Accuracy'

In the final years of the 19th Century, the pocket watches made at the new Hamilton factory became the standard for railroad timekeeping, a fact which provided a slogan for the company.

That slogan endured well into the 20th Century - here's an ad from 1920 featuring the slogan, as well as a locomotive in the company logo.

(The ad also touts the many virtues not only of Hamilton watches, but also of Hamilton as an employer - from a safe, well-ventilated factory with plenty of natural light to free coffee and tea in the lunchroom to insurance for employees.)

3. Building a community

In the 1920s, as the Hamilton Watch Co. was growing, the firm was encountering a problem: The hiring of 200 new employees coincided with a housing shortage in Lancaster.

The solution? Build affordable homes for employees within walking distance of the factory.

Hamilton acquired the former Spencer farm tract, located across Columbia Avenue from the factory, and began the process of building several styles and sizes of homes, which would then be sold to employees at cost.

As of August 1925, the first 61 homes were nearing completion, with another 30 soon to be started. Hamilton officials said they were prepared to build "hundreds" of homes if they were needed.

4. War effort

In early 1941, prior to the United States officially entering World War II, Hamilton Watch Co. was already developing new products that might be of use to the war effort. For example, this article about the company's annual report lists marine chronometers and navigational torpedo watches among the new items being designed.

Hamilton began getting military contracts the next year, and eventually curtailed production of all consumer products to focus on supplying military products.

5. Going electric

In 1957, Hamilton made timekeeping history, when the company introduced the world's first electric wristwatch after 10 years of research, development and testing. The battery-powered watch, Hamilton engineers predicted, would eventually replace the manual and automatic watches of that era.

The electric watch completely eliminated the mainspring, a foundational element of watch construction since it was introduced by Peter Henlein of Germany in 1480.

Hamilton's first electric watch would retail for $175 (about $1,900 today) in a gold case, with a less fancy model in the works for about half the price.

Hamilton Watch Co. continued making timepieces at its Lancaster plant throughout the 1950s and 1960s. In 1969, the first steps toward a complete relocation to Switzerland began, with the moving of watch manufacturing overseas.

Company offices would remain at the Columbia Avenue location until 1980. The site of the former factory now houses the Clock Towers luxury condominiums and the New School Montessori academy.