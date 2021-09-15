Looking for something fun and free to do this weekend? Why not check out a local museum?

This Saturday, Sept. 18, is Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day, when museums across the United States can opt into giving free admission for that day in celebration.

Several local museums are participating.

- Historic Ephrata Cloister, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- National Clock and Watch Museum, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- North Museum of Nature and Science, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To reserve your tickets, click on the links above and then click "Get A Ticket." Each ticket gives admission to the ticketholder and one guest.

For more information, visit the Smithsonian Magazine's website.