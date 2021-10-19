Shoppers and employees at Park City Center were stunned and shocked by a shooting on Sunday that left four people injured.

But older shoppers and Lancaster County residents may recall another shooting at the mall - an incident in 1984 that left one man dead and three wounded, and led to a trial that made front-page headlines for days.

Here's a look back at newspaper coverage of the fatal shooting at the Italian Delight pizza shop in 1984.

The shooting

About 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, 1984, a "wild exchange of gunfire" in the west mall of Park City left three men injured, one critically, the Intelligencer Journal reported.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, a fourth man was injured when he was struck on the head with the butt of a pistol.

The shooting was the result of an argument and fight between several men in the Italian Delight restaurant, which had its main entrance in the JC Penney mall. The fight spilled out the back door of the restaurant into the west mall, where gunfire erupted while dozens of mall patrons looked on in horror.

The next day, the mall had reopened - though the Italian Delight restaurant remained closed - and a clearer image of the chaotic events of the previous night began to appear.

The injured men were Mario Cumano, 22, who was in critical condition at St. Joseph Hospital after receiving 30 pints of blood; brothers Andrea and Antonio Romeo, 32 and 30, who were in serious condition after being shot in the abdomen and the leg, respectively; and Russell Geier, 21, a shopper who was pistol-whipped when he tried to tackle a fleeing gunman, initially believed to be Joseph Cumano, 20, brother of the critically injured Mario.

Police said the argument started in the restaurant after it had closed for the night, and the first shot was fired inside. The fight then proceeded into the mall, where three more shots were fired. Park City had closed at 9:30 p.m. but the west mall was still busy with bar and restaurant patrons from the nearby Barrels Whiskey & Rhyme.

More than a dozen people - witnesses and suspected participants in the fracas - were questioned by police. Also on the scene were representatives of the Pennsylvania Crime Commission, which was seeking connections between the shooting and organized crime.

Involved in the argument and gunfight were the Romeo brothers, who were employees of Italian Delight, the Cumano brothers, who were employees of Two Guys pizza shop in Mechanicsburg, Luigi Mazzella, owner of Italian Delight, and at least one other man.

Police said Mario Cumano and Antonio Romeo shot each other at about the same time in the west mall. Joseph Cumano fled the mall after the shooting, but was apprehended later that night at the Pizza Hut near the Manheim Pike entrance to the Park City parking lot.

By the end of the weekend, Mario Cumano had died of his injuries, and Antonio "Tony" Romeo was charged with homicide.

The aftermath

The following week, Antonio Romeo was released from the hospital and his bail was set at $1 million - said to be the highest bail ever set in Lancaster County at that time.

About a month after the shooting, Joseph Cumano, who initially faced charges related to allegedly pistol-whipping Geier, was released from Lancaster County Prison and all charges against him were dropped. Police said the charges had been based on "mistaken identity."

On Dec. 19, Michael Costagliola, 21, was charged with simple assault instead. Police said he was the one who attacked Geier, but he did not participate in the gunfight, rather choosing to flee as soon as shots were fired. (He was later convicted and sentenced to probation and a $1,000 fine.)

Antonio Romeo went to trial in May of 1985, claiming that Mario Cumano was the aggressor in the fight, and that he killed Cumano in self-defense. Prosecutors said they were not seeking any particular verdict, but asked the jury to consider first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

Andy Fulmer, a former Italian Delight employee who witnessed the beginning of the confrontation, testified that the Cumano brothers threatened and punched Romeo before Romeo pulled out a rifle and fired a warning shot into the floor. Fulmer testified that the Cumanos had entered the restaurant several times that evening, shouting at and threatening shop owner Luigi Mazzella and arguing loudly. He said he didn't know what they were arguing about, as they were speaking Italian.

Romeo's attorney, A. Charles Peruto Jr., said that the Cumanos had come to the Italian Delight to "collect a debt."

After a three-day trial, a jury found Antonio Romeo not guilty. Jurors who spoke to the Lancaster New Era after the trial said the jury believed Romeo had acted in self-defense, "protecting his brother and cousin (Mazzella)." Romeo left the courtroom a free man.

Throughout the coverage of this 1984 shooting and its aftermath, speculation about connections with organized crime appeared frequently in the local newspapers, fueled by the involvement of the Pennsylvania Crime Commission, which included the shooting in their annual report on organized crime. However, the subject of organized crime was largely absent from the trial.