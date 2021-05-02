There’s a new addition at the REO Manheim Marketplace: one that relates to both the complex’s history and its name. A 1929 REO Flying Cloud is now on display in a covered outdoor area by Artifice Ales & Mead.
The REO Manheim Marketplace, 51 North Main Street, Manheim is located in buildings that had formerly housed Bickel’s Snack Foods, but one of its former lives was also as Manheim’s first auto dealer in 1907.
The REO (REO stood for Ransom Eli Olds, the founder of Oldsmobile) dealership was acquired by J. Harvey Spahr and remained in operation into the 1930s.
Suzanne Reiley and her husband, Barney, are among the partners in Staudt McGovern Holdings, which has been redeveloping the REO Manheim Marketplace. She explained that the couple’s friends, Bob and Heidi Keller are REO enthusiasts and members of the REO Club of America. The Kellers told them about the 1929 REO Flying Cloud when it was advertised in a local paper in late 2019.
“Bob and Heidi have a 1930 REO Flying Cloud that was originally purchased from J. Harvey Spahr’s REO dealership. They contacted us in June 2019, and we became friends and kept in touch,” Suzanne Reiley explained, “When they told us about the 1929 Flying Cloud being available, they also mentioned that they knew the owner, and Bob went with us when we first looked at the car.”
She said the owners of the 1929 auto, Bob and Kathy Stanley, visited REO Manheim Marketplace to see the project, and they agreed to sell it to the Reileys. After purchasing the vehicle in Feb. 2020, the Reileys had the vehicle clear coated and kept it in storage until the outdoor display space at the Manheim REO Marketplace was ready. It was placed on display in March.
The REO Manheim Marketplace complex also contains the REO Suites, two short-term rental units. Both suites are named after REO vehicles, and one is named the Flying Cloud suite.
1 of 21
Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley, walk through the market on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
The Prussian Street Arcade by Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley, includes a dog friendly area for people walking around town with their furry friends and painted by local artist Laura Supnik on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley, walk through the market on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley, walk through the market on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley, walk through the market on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
REO Manheim Marketplace developers Suzanne and Barney Reiley inside Prussian Street Arcade.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Barney and Suzanne Reiley, walk through the market on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Barney and Suzanne Reiley, walk through the market on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
REO Manheim Marketplace developers Suzanne and Barney Reiley inside Prussian Street Arcade.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A building at REO Manheim Marketplace where developers are planning a brewpub.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
The view from an REO Suite overlooking the Prussian Street Arcade by Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A view of the courtyard at REO Manheim Marketplace.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A view of the courtyard at REO Manheim Marketplace.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A view of the courtyard at REO Manheim Marketplace.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A mural by artist Laura Supnik in the courtyard at REO Manheim Marketplace.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
The Prussian Street Arcade by Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley, includes a dog friendly area for people walking around town with their furry friends and painted by local artist Laura Supnik on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café opened in March at REO Manheim Marketplace.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café opened in March at REO Manheim Marketplace.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A seating area inside Mill 72 Bake Shop & Café.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A living area is pictured in REO Suites by Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A dining area is pictured in REO Suites by Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
A closet was also made into a kid friendly area in REO Suites by Developers of REO Manheim Marketplace, Suzanne and Barney Reiley on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
REO Manheim Marketplace in Manheim is the home of Mill 72 Bake Shop & Cafe and Prussian Street Arcade, a vendor marketplace.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.